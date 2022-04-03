Covid in Scotland: Wedding and funeral mask rules end
- Published
The legal requirement to wear face coverings in places of worship and while attending marriage and funeral services in Scotland has ended.
About one in 12 people had Covid last week and the number in hospital with the virus was at a record high.
Covid mask laws for shops, some other indoor settings and public transport will remain in place for two weeks.
The Scottish government previously confirmed this guidance would remain in place until after the Easter holidays.
Face coverings also need to be worn in secondary school communal areas and by those moving inside the buildings.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon had previously indicated that the regulation could be downgraded to guidance on 4 April, but the plans were delayed because of a surge in cases of the highly contagious Omicron BA.2 variant.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) found 451,200 people in Scotland had Covid in the week ending 26 March, down from 473,800 the previous week.
Separate statistics show 2,383 patients were in hospital with Covid on Thursday.
The legal requirement for businesses to take steps to reduce the spread of Covid, including physical distancing and screens, ended on 21 March.
Face coverings are not longer legally required in the rest of the UK.