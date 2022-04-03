Scotland's papers: Tory MP suspended and millions 'lost' in ferry deal

The Sunday Times leads with the story that a Tory MP has been suspended from the parliamentary party pending an investigation into allegations about his conduct. David Warburton, who represents Somerton and Frome in Somerset, is being investigated by parliamentary authorities after two women who worked for him submitted formal complaints of sexual harassment, the paper reports.

