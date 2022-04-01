Scotland's papers: Cost-of-living crisis hits and Putin's gas threat

Image caption,

As it is 1 April, a number of papers lead with increases to the energy price cap - the maximum that suppliers can charge households - National Insurance, council tax and other bills. The i leads on the cost-of-living crisis - reporting that that Conservatives are accusing Chancellor Rishi Sunak of being "politically naive". It says an ex-cabinet member is predicting "Sunak's leadership chances are over" as 2.5 million people will fall into "fuel stress".