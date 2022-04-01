Scotland's papers: Cost-of-living crisis hits and Putin's gas threat

Scotland's papers: Cost-of-living crisis hits and Putin's gas threatPublished2 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, As it is 1 April, a number of papers lead with increases to the energy price cap - the maximum that suppliers can charge households - National Insurance, council tax and other bills. The i leads on the cost-of-living crisis - reporting that that Conservatives are accusing Chancellor Rishi Sunak of being "politically naive". It says an ex-cabinet member is predicting "Sunak's leadership chances are over" as 2.5 million people will fall into "fuel stress".Image caption, The Metro also focuses on the energy company website outages. One firm attempted to blame consumer champion Martin Lewis, who encouraged customers to register readings, it says.Image caption, "Pain in the gas," is the Scottish Sun's take, as energy bills soar by an average of £700. It says "blackmailing" Russian President Vladimir Putin threatens to send energy prices even higher by "turning off Russian gas supplies".Image caption, The Scotsman leads with the same story, saying the head of Britain's armed forces said President Putin's attempt to take all of Ukraine had "fallen apart". The paper says the Russian president gave a "furious" address in which he said foreign buyers would have to open up rouble accounts in Russian banks.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express reports figures suggesting that average UK house prices have surged by £33,000 in a year. Values rose at their fastest rate in 18 years and the boom is set to continue, says the paper, adding that the rise was more than the average UK salary.Image caption, The Daily Star's headline plays on the Francis Ford Coppola film as it reports on an egg shortage, which it calls an "eggpocalypse" Rises in production costs threaten to put hundreds of egg farmers out of business and spark egg shortages, says the paper.Image caption, The Times says the UK is concerned the United States, France and Germany will push Ukraine to "settle" and make significant concessions in peace talks with Russia. "Don't back down, Ukraine urged," reads its headline.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail reports the Duke of York has been named in a High Court case after a Turkish millionairess was allegedly tricked by a businessman into giving the prince £750,000. The paper says Prince Andrew has since repaid the cash.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph leads on the same court case. The paper quotes a spokesman for the Duchess of York, who is also reported to have received money linked to the businessman, saying that she was completely unaware of the allegations that have since emerged.Image caption, The Press and Journal carry the same photographRelated Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.