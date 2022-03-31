Scotland's papers: Row as face masks rules extended again

Scotland's papers: Row as face masks rules extended againPublished4 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The first minister's announcement that face mask rules will stay in place until at least Easter dominates many of Scotland's front pages. The i reports on Nicola Sturgeon insisting her phased approach to easing restrictions is the right thing to do in the face of a spike in Covid cases. However, some business leaders say the move is putting Scotland at a disadvantage.Image caption, The Daily Mail says Ms Sturgeon has "rejected calls to trust the public to use common sense" about when to wear face coverings in public places. It also features criticism from the business community, with claims that Scotland's economic recovery will be damaged.Image caption, The Scotsman also focuses on the disappointment of business leaders over the decision announced at Holyrood on Wednesday. There are warnings that tourism is one sector which will be badly hit by the decision as people start thinking about booking Easter, spring and summer breaks in Scotland.Image caption, The Daily Express takes the rhetoric a stage further by saying the first minister has been accused of "wrecking Easter" with her decision. Ms Sturgeon had been expected to lift regulations around mask-wearing in a range of public places next week, but cited record case numbers as a reason to delay.Image caption, Ms Sturgeon's own use of face masks is questioned in the Metro, with the first minister being branded a "hypocrite" after she was seen without a mask at the memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh on Wednesday. Ms Sturgeon insisted she stuck to all the relevant rules.Image caption, Elsewhere, The Herald leads with the controversial planned Cambo oil field off Shetland being granted a licence extension. The paper says the move has boosted the possibility of ramping up North Sea oil and gas extraction as countries move away from an increasing reliance on Russian imports.Image caption, The Daily Record says a Ukrainian family will be able to escape their war-torn hometown for a new life in Scotland after they were initially left stranded by a "visa bungle". The paper says the Home Office has approved a new visa which will allow the brother and sister to live with their aunt and uncle in Ayrshire.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph reports that Vladimir Putin's top brass are afraid to reveal the "invasion blunders'"in Moscow. The paper carries comments from GCHQ's chief that "Putin's aides are lying to him". The paper is also among several to feature a photo of Bruce Willis after it was revealed the Hollywood star is giving up acting due to a brain disorder aphasia.Image caption, The Times leads with claims that the Russian military is increasingly backing away from supporting Vladimir Putin over the invasion of Ukraine. It says British spy agencies are reporting that the invasion is being viewed more and more as "Putin's war" and that he has "massively misjudged" the capabilities of his military forces.Image caption, The National focuses on Nicola Sturgeon saying the biggest threat to Scotland in the next few years will be the country failing to seize the opportunity to become independent. The paper says the FM is warning that if Scotland allows Westminster to stay in charge, the country will not fulfil its "massive potential".Image caption, The Daily Star leads with a member of a major Scottish crime gang being convicted of the murder of a Dutch crime writer outside a sex club in the Netherlands.Image caption, The Courier reports on calls for a public inquiry into ongoing problems at the Olympia leisure centre in Dundee being dismissed at Holyrood. The pools at the centre are set to be shut until at least 2023 for repair work that could total more than £4.5m.Image caption, The Press and Journal leads with the announcement that consultant-led maternity services will return to Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin. However, the health secretary is still facing criticism as no date has been set. The Scottish Conservatives say the plans "simply do not go far enough".Image caption, The Glasgow Times has an interview with a man whose energy and gas bills have increase by 266% a month. The customer has accused energy firm Scottish Power of "preying on fear".Image caption, The Evening Telegraph speaks to a couple who have spent £6,000 on plans for their funerals, only for the company organising them to go bust.Image caption, The Evening Express leads with a teenager taking an imitation gun to a shopping centre as part of a "prank" on police officers for his YouTube channel.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News highlights a warning that Edinburgh Airport staff may not be able to cope with increasing passenger numbers this summer. Travellers have been told to expect delays, with the airport returning to full capacity for the first time since the start of the pandemic.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.