Scottish fire service chief suspended - reports
The chief officer of the Scottish Fire and Rescue service has been suspended following allegations about his conduct, it has been reported.
Martin Blunden is to be the subject of an investigation by the service, according to The Scottish Sun.
It has been confirmed that Ross Haggart, the deputy assistant chief officer, will step into the role for the time being.
The fire service would not confirm that Mr Blunden had been suspended.
Kirsty Darwent, who chairs the Scottish Fire and Rescue Board, said: "We take any allegation against staff members extremely seriously and have robust procedures in place to ensure complaints are fully investigated.
"Any complaint would be considered confidential while being progressed."
Mr Blunden succeeded Alasdair Hay as chief officer in 2019. He has previously worked for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.