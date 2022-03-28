Fisheries protection crew in pay award row
- Published
Crew members of Scotland's fisheries protection fleet are involved in a pay row with the Scottish government.
The union Unite has started a month-long industrial action ballot among about 80 crew over pay award of 2%.
The union claimed the award had been imposed against the wishes of the workforce.
The fleet is operated by Marine Scotland, a directorate of the Scottish government which has been approached for comment.
The fisheries protection fleet monitors for overfishing and checks whether boats are catching the permitted size of fish.
Unite's members include engineers, cooks, petty officers, merchant officers, mate and deck hands.
General secretary Sharon Graham said: "The 2% pay imposition comes at a time when inflation runs at more than four times that rate and keeps climbing."
She accused the Scottish government of breaking off negotiations before they reached their conclusion.