Your pictures of Scotland: 25 March - 1 April

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 25 March and 1 April.

Fraser Marriott
Brave art: An image of this statue of William Wallace overlooking the Eildon Hills was sent in by Fraser Marriott.
Emma Legge
Swanning around: Emma Legge took this picture at Birnie Loch, Collessie.
Gordon Coley
Clear view: "A long exposure taken of Rattray Head lighthouse," says Gordon Coley.
PAul Hayes
Bonnie Dundee: The V&A and Discovery were captured in this image sent in by Paul Hayes.
Jayne Lay
Shored up: Jayne Lay says her granddaughters enjoyed building sandcastles at Rosemarkie beach as much as she did.
Alison Stewart
Gone to pot: "Here is an afternoon walk picture taken at Limekilns in Fife," says Alison Stewart.
Stewart Dagger
Deil's Heid: A "gloriously calm day" on the Arbroath cliffs captured by Stewart Dagger.
Anne Stark
Purple patch: These crocuses were "openly enjoying the sunshine" in Anne Stark's West Linton garden.
Alan Doyle
Millport mission: Alan Doyle sent in this image of the Largs to Cumbrae Ferry.
Emma Watson
Backward glance: Emma Watson spotted this house on the road to Shieldaig.
Rebekah Palmer
Sibling silhouettes: "I took this photo of my children just before the sun set at Loch na Keal, on our way home from a birthday party," says Rebekah Palmer.
PAul Fraser
Fowl play: "This handsome male pheasant was patrolling his patch of forest in the early morning," says Paul Fraser.
Liz Hamilton
Shady character: "We enjoyed a lovely walk on Fraserburgh beach on Sunday and loved seeing this transformation of a wartime pillbox," says Liz Hamilton.
Alex Orr
Bear necessity: Alex Orr took this image of the sculpture in Dunbar bathed in blue and yellow light to show solidarity with Ukraine.
John Anderson
Well spotted: A cluster of ladybirds sunbathing on a bush in John Anderson's garden in the village of Kippen near Stirling.
Scott MacLucas-Paton
Catching some rays: Scott MacLucas-Paton sent in this image of his son taking a flying leap.
Laura MacDougall
Woolly warmth: A five-day-old texel lamb enjoying the sunshine in Tobermory, from Laura MacDougall.
David Livingstone
Ringing out: "The daffodils and the red phone box in Port Ellen, Islay," says David Livingstone.
Gordon Bain
Sunday surfer: A snap at Sandend from Gordon Bain of Inverness.
Peter Mennie
Wonder wall: The ruins of Beauly Priory under a blue sky by Peter Mennie.
Alan MacDonald
Steam spirit: Alan MacDonald sent in this image of a Strathspey Railway train in a "glorious March sunset".
Alan Reid
Rain warning: "Preston Mill in East Linton with some foreboding clouds and a hint of blue sky," says Alan Reid.
Valerie Scott
Watch the birdie: Valerie Scott captured this blue tit on her nest box camera in Clackmannan.
Dawn Symes
Super supper: "Hot chocolate and cake on our honeymoon - picture at Benbecula watching the sunset with my husband Mat," says Dawn Symes.

