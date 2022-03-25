New water safety plan after six deaths in Scotland last summer
- Published
New signs will be installed at hotspots around Scotland's lochs, beaches and reservoirs as part of a Scottish government water safety plan.
It comes after six people drowned over three days last year - in a weekend described as "the worst in memory".
The plan was launched by Community Safety Minister Ash Regan, ahead of crowds returning to beaches this year.
It also includes water safety lessons in schools and the development of Scotland's water safety code.
Four children and two adults died in water incidents in Scotland in July last year.
They included Connor Markward, 16, who lost his life in Loch Lomond at beauty spot near Balloch Country Park.
The following day Edina Olahova, 29, her nine-year-old son, Rana Haris Ali, and family friend Muhammad Asim Riaz, 39, died in the loch at Ardlui.
The water safety action plan launched by Ms Regan was drawn up by the Scottish government and organisations including the RNLI, the emergency services and Scottish Swimming.
They have agreed a series of actions including:
- Lesson plans on water safety for pupils
- New water safety promotions targeted at areas with a higher risk of drowning
- Improved signs at popular locations including lochs and reservoirs and a risk assessment of beaches
- A new drowning incident review scheme to ensure lessons are learned from all fatal and non-fatal incidents
- Scotland's Water Safety Code developed to ensure consistency of public messages on key issues including hidden hazards and cold water shock
- Training for businesses and the public on how to use rescue equipment and review of 999 procedures
- Funding of £60,000 for Water Safety Scotland to develop its co-ordination role for organisations with an interest in water safety
At @lomondtrossachs a demonstration is using throw bags to help pull someone out of the water ( without going in yourself) more training for those who live and work around the Loch is planned. pic.twitter.com/ebGHeoIG23— Aileen Clarke (@BBCAileenClarke) March 25, 2022
Ms Regan said: "Scotland's beaches, rivers, reservoirs and lochs are amongst our finest natural resources, but beautiful as they are they can be a source of lethal danger and we continue to see the tragic consequences of that.
"The actions in the plan are targeted at creating a safer environment in Scotland. But whether it's sailing, swimming, diving or fishing, anyone undertaking recreational activities in and around water must be fully aware of the risks and take every possible precaution."