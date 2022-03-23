Strike leads to two-day closure of Glasgow schools
- Published
All primary, nursery and additional support for learning schools in Glasgow will close for two days next week due to strike action by council staff.
Industrial action over an equal pay dispute is expected to affect schools next Tuesday and Wednesday.
Secondary schools will stay open but there will be no breakfast clubs or after school care, and school meals will be packed lunches.
Glasgow City Council has apologised to parents for the short notice.
Staff including learning support, early years and administrative workers are expected to be among those who walk out.
The industrial action stems from the long-running equal pay dispute, which was settled at an estimated cost of £500m in 2019.
However, unions have accused the council of "unnecessary delays" in settling claims from after March 2018.
Douglas Hutchison, executive director of education, informed parents of the closures in a letter sent on Wednesday.
In it, he said that due to the extent of the strike action by Unison and GMB members the council had "no option" but to close the schools.
"I am sorry that you will have to make short notice, alternative arrangements for their (sic) child because of this announcement, and there will be no online learning.
"I regret that we have been left with no option but to limit our provision over the two days of the planned industrial action next week."