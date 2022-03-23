Ukrainian orphans heading to Scotland after delay
A group of 50 children from orphanages in Dnipro, Ukraine can travel to Scotland later after their paperwork was completed.
The children and their guardians were supposed to leave Poland on Monday, but a vital document from the Ukrainian government was not sent in time.
A Virgin plane has left Heathrow and is expected to return to the UK later.
A planned trip to London has been cancelled and the group will instead go directly to Callander in Perthshire.
The charity Dnipro Kids, which was set up by Hibs FC fans, enabled the children to flee Ukraine for Poland.
The Edinburgh-based charity has made arrangements for the children, who range from infants to older teenagers, to stay in a hostel while they acclimatise to life in Scotland.
They will then be housed in Edinburgh with their legal guardians in the family-style groups they had at home in Dnipro until it is safe for them to return to Ukraine.
SNP MP Ian Blackford has been supporting Dnipro Kids deal with the applications for the children to seek sanctuary in Scotland.
Speaking in the House of Commons, he thanked the Scottish and UK governments for helping make arrangements for the children.
"This is a good day for these 50 young people but let's hope it's the beginning of something much more significant for more young people that we can offer sanctuary to," he said.
On Monday the Home Office said delays took place due to problems authorising the backgrounds of the children, who do not have family members to act on their behalf.
Earlier that day the charity posted a picture on social media showing the children with their bags packed and ready to leave.
The kids are ready to go... pic.twitter.com/5SsIeUQa7d— Dnipro Kids Appeal (@DniproKids) March 21, 2022
Instead the charity Fundacja Leny Grochowskie, which has been supporting them since they crossed the Polish border two weeks ago, found them another hotel in Warsaw for two nights.
Dnipro Kids chairman Steven Carr, who led the evacuation effort from Lviv in Ukraine and Poland, previously told BBC Scotland he had promised the children they would be made welcome in Scotland.
Up to 3,000 people fleeing the conflict in Ukraine will be offered immediate temporary accommodation in Scotland.
The Scottish government has also announced a further £15m of funding will be made available to help refugees, including £11m for local councils and £2.5m for temporary accommodation.
About 3.6 million people, mostly women, children and elderly people, have fled Ukraine since Russian army invaded last month.