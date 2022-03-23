Lloyds Bank to close 60 more branches across UK
- Published
Lloyds Banking Group has announced the closure of 60 branches across the UK.
The company said it would shut 24 Lloyds Bank branches, 19 Bank of Scotland branches and 17 Halifax branches as customers were moving towards online and mobile banking.
The Unite union said closures were "devastating" for communities.
Lloyds said it would try to find new roles for the 124 staff affected by the closures, which are due to take place between June and September.
The bank said the number of online banking customers had risen by 12% in the last two years, while mobile app users had increased by 27%.
Vim Maru, group retail director, said: "Just like many other high street businesses, fewer customers are choosing to visit our branches.
"Our branch network is an important way for us to support our customers, but we need to adapt to the significant growth in customers choosing to do most of their everyday banking online."
It has been recommended that in three locations - Buckingham, Cottingham and Troon - banking hubs should be created where customers of all main banks can carry out day-to-day banking.
Lloyds said it would continue to operate in those locations until the hubs are established.
The group currently has 739 Lloyds branches, 553 Halifax branches and 184 Bank of Scotland sites. Last year it announced plans to close more than 90 branches.
However, Caren Evans, national officer for Unite, said Lloyds "should not be allowed to abandon 60 more local communities where bank branches play an essential role.
"When a bank branch closes, the heart of the local community is ripped out and the results are devastating
"Unite is clear that simply leaving an ATM in place of a vibrant bank branch is wholly insufficient."
Here is the full list of branches which will close: