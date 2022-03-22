Wildfires break out at Mallaig and on Ben Lomond
Two large wildfires have broken out in the west of Scotland - near Mallaig and on the slopes on Ben Lomond.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said crews attended a blaze covering 80 acres at the A830, south of Mallaig.
The National Trust for Scotland said the Ben Lomond fire was 1km long and was blocking the peak's Ptarmigan path.
The incidents come after the fire service issued an extreme wildfire warning for west and north east Scotland, lasting until Wednesday.
Warning levels for the rest of Scotland have been put at high to very high.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it was alerted to the Mallaig blaze at about 13:00. It said the fire was affecting grass and gorse between the A830 and B8008.
A spokesperson said: "Operations control mobilised five appliances to the scene, where crews remain as they work to extinguish two fire fronts covering an area of approximately 80 acres.
"There are no reported casualties at this time."
The National Trust for Scotland and Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park asked visitors to avoid the area around Ben Lomond.
The trust said the fire was burning through an area where natural regeneration of woodland had been taking place.
The wildfires follow earlier incidents in the Highlands at the weekend.
On Saturday, crews from Invergordon, Tain, Dornoch, Golspie, Lairg, Helmsdale and Cromarty extinguished a large wildfire near Invergordon.
Firefighters were also called to a fire in an area of gorse in Seabank Road, Invergordon, on Sunday night.
Four fire engines, a heavy rescue unit and a community response unit put out the fire.