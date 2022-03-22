Record numbers facing long waits at A&E in Scotland
- Published
The number of people facing long waits at Scotland's emergency departments has hit its highest recorded level, new figures show.
The Scottish government target is for patients to be seen and subsequently discharged or admitted to hospital within four hours.
The latest weekly figures show that 8,091 were not seen in the target time.
The number of people who waited as long as eight hours and 12 hours in A&E was also the highest recorded.
The Scottish government has a target of dealing with 95% of patients within four hours which has not been met since July 2020.
It began publishing weekly A&E statistics in February 2015 when meeting the four-hour target dropped to 86%.
In the week to 9 January this year, just 67.4% of patients were dealt with within the four-hour target, the lowest recorded percentage.
The latest figures - for the week to 13 March - show a slightly higher percentage (68.4%) within the target time but far more patients attending A&E.
Highest on record
Of the 25,615 patients who attended a Scottish A&E that week, almost a third took more than four hours to be processed.
The number of people waiting for eight hours or longer was 2,216 - the highest on record.
Some 747 people waited longer than 12 hours - more than the 710 in the week ending 9 January.
In England, NHS stats are published monthly.
The figures for all types of A&E in February show 73.3% of patients were seen within four hours.
However, the figure for major type 1 emergency departments was just 60.8%.