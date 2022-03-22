Scotland's papers: Russia threatens Mariupol and Gove is target of plot

Image caption,

The war in Ukraine continues to feature prominently in the morning papers. The Times says Vladimir Putin has threatened civilians to break the spirit of the besieged southern city of Mariupol. The Russian defence ministry has warned that residents could face "military tribunals" after rejecting a deadline to surrender. The front page also has room for a picture of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her husband Richard, after she spoke to the media for the first time since her release from detention in Iran.