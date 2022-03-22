Scotland's papers: Russia threatens Mariupol and Gove is target of plot

Scotland's papers: Russia threatens Mariupol and Gove is target of plotPublished23 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The war in Ukraine continues to feature prominently in the morning papers. The Times says Vladimir Putin has threatened civilians to break the spirit of the besieged southern city of Mariupol. The Russian defence ministry has warned that residents could face "military tribunals" after rejecting a deadline to surrender. The front page also has room for a picture of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her husband Richard, after she spoke to the media for the first time since her release from detention in Iran.Image caption, "Escape from Mariupol" is the headline in The Metro - which has what it describes as a "terrifying first-hand account" of journalists on Russia's "most wanted list". It says the two journalists from US agency Associated Press, who have revealed Russian war crimes in the besieged city, have been put on a hitlist.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph focuses on sanctions, saying that President Putin's superyacht faces seizure. The £500m vessel, which is being repaired in Italy, is allegedly owned by Putin and staffed by Russian security services. The claims have been made by the anti-corruption unit of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.Image caption, The i says Russian troops have turned on protestors as it says Russia used gunfire "against peaceful protesters" in the occupied city of Kherson. The paper quotes Ukraine's defence minister saying that small cities have now been "wiped off the face of the earth".Image caption, The Herald reports that President Putin would be "delighted for Scotland to hold an independence referendum next year.Image caption, Elsewhere, the Scottish Daily Mail leads on the opening day of the trial of the man accused of murdering MP Sir David Amess last year. The court heard that Ali Harbi Ali "plotted attacks for years" and staked out Michael Gove as well as researching Dominic Raab, Ben Wallace and Sir Keir Starmer. The 26-year-old from London denies murder and preparing acts of terrorism.Image caption, The Scottish Sun leads with the same story, describing it as a "Kill Gove plot". It says the defendant visited parliament twice but was put off by "armed to the teeth" police officers.Image caption, The Daily Record says the court heard that Mr Ali allegedly staked out Mr Gove's home five times before Sir David's killing.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express leads with a call for Chancellor Rishi Sunak to raise state pensions to help "fight the cost of living crisis". The paper says Mr Sunak must do more for struggling pensioners. Like the Sun and Mail, the paper carries a picture of the Duchess of Cambridge, who is alongside her husband during a royal visit to the Caribbean.Image caption, The Daily Star of Scotland leads on football pundit Chris Kamara "quitting live TV" after revealing a speech disorder. The paper says "Kammy" tweeted that live television may have to take a backseat as he tackles apraxia. Fans initially raised concerns after the Soccer Saturday reporter slurred some words during an appearance at the weekend, leading him to reveal the diagnosis.Image caption, The National reports that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not yet received an invite to a European Council meeting with US President Joe Biden on Thursday as a result of his "ignorant" comments. They say it is unlikely he will be invited even though he will be in Brussels for a Nato meeting on Thursday.Image caption, The Scotsman focuses on the rising number of people in hospital with Covid-19 in Scotland. They report that health boards say numbers have reached a record high with hospitals facing "higher pressure than at any other point in the pandemic".Image caption, The Press and Journal leads with new police information in the murder of Alistair Wilson on his doorstep in Nairn, in 2004. It reports that police say two men were seen with a handgun on Nairn Beach a month before the shooting.Image caption, The Angus and Dundee edition of The Courier reports that Angus Council say there could be "significant disruption" in Arbroath town centre when 10,000 Scottish independence campaigners march on 2 April.Image caption, The Glasgow Times features a furious Glasgow mum who says her son only receives a day and a half of school per week because of staff shortages.Image caption, The Evening Express says two men who attacked a teenage boy with an iron have been jailed.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News reports that new government guidance to reduce the amount of sugar children have access to in food and drink in schools, could mean the end of bake sales.Image caption, The Dundee Evening Telegraph says that a Dundee branch of KFC has announced it will no longer serve under 18s after 6pm as a result of anti-social behaviour. 