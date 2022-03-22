Scotland's papers: Russia threatens Mariupol and Gove is target of plot

Scotland's papers: Russia threatens Mariupol and Gove is target of plotPublished7 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The war in Ukraine continues to feature prominently in the morning papers. The Times says Vladimir Putin has threatened civilians to break the spirit of the besieged southern city of Mariupol. The Russian defence ministry has warned that residents could face "military tribunals" after rejecting a deadline to surrender. The front page also has room for a picture of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her husband Richard, after she spoke to the media for the first time since her release from detention in Iran.Image caption, "Escape from Mariupol" is the headline on the Metro - which has what it describes as a "terrifying first-hand account" of journalists on Russia's "most wanted list". It says the two journalists from US agency Associated Press, who have revealed Russian war crimes in the besieged city, have been put on a hitlist.Image caption, "Escape from Mariupol" is the headline on the Metro - which has what it describes as a "terrifying first-hand account" of journalists on Russia's "most wanted list". It says the two journalists from US agency Associated Press, who have revealed Russian war crimes in the besieged city, have been put on a hitlist.Image caption, .Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.