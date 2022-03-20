Bird flu outbreak at Ayrshire wildlife rescue centre
- Published
Restrictions have been placed around a wildlife rescue centre in Ayrshire after an outbreak of bird flu.
Avian influenza (H5N1) was found at Hessilhead Wildlife Rescue centre near Beith on Friday. It is one of two new outbreaks in Scotland.
The virus was also found at a commercial poultry unit near Strichen in Aberdeenshire on Saturday.
A 3km Protection Zone and 10km Surveillance Zone have been placed around both premises.
Controls include restrictions on the movement of poultry, carcasses, eggs and used poultry litter.
The Scottish government's chief veterinary officer, Sheila Voas, said the cases were "devastating" for the staff involved.
She said: "The disease risk hasn't reduced yet, so please continue to keep your birds safe with housing and enhanced biosecurity."
Hessilhead Wildlife Rescue centre sits on a 20-acre site, including woodland, marsh and open water.
The charity cares for birds and injured or orphaned animals, including swans, seals and hedgehogs.
I confirmed another case of #AvianFlu at a rescue centre near Beith in North Ayrshire today. The disease risk hasn’t reduced yet so please continue to keep your birds safe with housing and enhanced biosecurity. pic.twitter.com/8fWj1SFUj9— Sheila Voas (@CVOScotland) March 18, 2022
The outbreaks come after a backyard flock of poultry near Collieston in Aberdeenshire tested positive for bird flu on 11 March.
The remaining birds were culled and a protection zone was put in place.
Earlier this year Avian flu restriction zones were lifted at three locations in Dumfries and Galloway.
Birds had been culled and measures put in place before Christmas at the locations near Gretna, Annan and Moffat.
Sheila Voas said the UK was dealing with its "worst outbreak ever" of the virus.
Public health advice is that the risk to human health from bird flu is very low.