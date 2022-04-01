Scotland-Ukraine World Cup game likely to go ahead, expert says
- Published
It is increasingly likely that Scotland's World Cup qualifier against Ukraine will go ahead in June, a Ukrainian football expert has said.
The match had been due to be played at Hampden last week, with the winner then playing Wales for a place in the tournament in Qatar later this year.
It was rescheduled for June after Russia invaded, but there have been fears Ukraine would not be able play.
Journalist Andrew Todos said he believed the game would go ahead.
Many of Ukraine's top international players play in their domestic league, and all men aged between 18-60 had been banned from leaving the country under its martial law rules.
However, Mr Todos told BBC Radio Scotland's Lunchtime Live programme that players from Dynamo Kiev - one of Ukraine's biggest clubs - had now been given special permission by the ministry of sport to play friendly matches outside of the country.
The Ukrainian football expert said: "Over the next few weeks or couple of months they'll be playing - apparently - against sides such as Legia Warsaw, Steaua Bucharest, Paris Saint-Germain and some other sides have agreed in principle to play them and raise money for the Ukraine humanitarian aid.
"The fact that the team has been allowed to leave - I think there's growing optimism that the Ukraine national team will be allowed to convene outside of Ukraine in the next month or so."
The Scottish Football Supporters Association (SFSA) launched a petition last month calling for Ukraine to be allowed to qualify automatically for the World Cup without having to play any more matches.
Its chairman, Andy Smith, said FIFA - which has already kicked Russia out of the tournament - had an opportunity to "do the right thing" even if it meant making it harder for Scotland to qualify.
Mr Todos said the Ukrainian squad was keen to qualify for the tournament by winning on the pitch.
He said: "The Ukraine captain has already said as long as we've got arms and legs we want to finish this on the pitch - we'll let our soldiers do what they're doing on the battlefield and we can do this for them.
"I think the logistics are in place for them to get the kit out, to get the training staff out. All that remains is to work out where Ukraine will be based the few weeks before the match starts."
Scotland coach Steve Clarke said last week that it was "difficult to see" the game being played in June because of the war.
He said: "It's not just the fixture, it's the fact they need to get together, have a training camp and get all their players on the pitch with a proper period of time to prepare for such an important game."
His Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksandr Petrakov, has told the Guardian that he was trying to arrange a training camp for his players outside of the country, possibly in the UK, ahead of the match.
He said his team - many of whom have been unable to play or train since the invasion - would need to play five or six practice matches to return to full fitness, without which it would be "very hard to get to play with Scotland".
Both Scotland and Ukraine will be included in Friday's World Cup draw despite neither having yet qualified for the tournament, which will be played in November.