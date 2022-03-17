Scotland's papers: Nazanin free and refugees due within days

Scotland's papers: Nazanin free and refugees due within daysPublished37 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Thousands of Ukrainian refugees could be in Scotland as early as this weekend, The Scotsman is reporting. The Scottish government has earmarked £15m to help the effort to accommodate people fleeing the Russian invasion.Image caption, The long-awaited release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe after six years in detention in Iran leads many of today's papers. The Daily Express front page shows a smiling Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe on a plane after taking off from Oman as part of her return to the UK.Image caption, The headline in the Scottish Daily Mail reads: "Mummy's home at last!" The paper reports that Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe's daughter Gabriella is now excited to have her mother take her to school and meet her friends.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph reports how Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband, Richard Ratcliffe, has finally been able to tell their seven-year-old daughter Gabriella that "mummy really is coming home".Image caption, The Metro front page has a picture of Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe coming down the steps of the plane that brought her, and fellow British-Iranian inmate Anoosheh Ashoori, back to the UK.Image caption, The Times quotes Mr Ratcliffe as saying his wife will spend her first day back at home "learning to be happy again" and that the family were looking forward to the "beginning of a new life". The paper reports that her release came after a total of £393.8m was paid to Iran to settle a decades-old debt.Image caption, The Russian invasion of Ukraine features on other front pages, with the shelling of the Mariupol theatre leading the i. The paper quotes the city's deputy mayor as saying up to 1,200 people may have been inside the building at the time.Image caption, The Daily Record has an interview with a Scottish garage owner fighting on the front line in Kyiv who has told how he saw a Ukrainian fighter "vaporised" by a Russian bomb.Image caption, The front page of The National is given over to a fundraising appeal to help those affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.Image caption, The Herald, run by the same publisher as The National, also uses its front page to publicise a fundraising appeal to help those affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.Image caption, The Courier reports on some of the first refugees to arrive in Scotland from Ukraine. Oksana Slokvenko and her daughter have settled in Fife after their family helped them get out of Ukraine.Image caption, The Star's front page reads: "Blast Putin to Jupiter". The paper says that a total of £1.6m has been raised to send Vladimir Putin to Jupiter in a space ship.Image caption, "Denise: My sex tape ordeal at 15", reads the headline in The Sun. The paper reports new claims by TV presenter Denise Van Outen that she was filmed without her knowledge by an older man while they had sex when she was just 15 years old.Image caption, The Press and Journal leads with plans for a £500m investment to build a second power station at Cruachan Dam in Argyll. Drax, owner of the famous "Hollow Mountain" at Loch Awe, wants to excavate one million tonnes of rock, creating a second cavern next to the existing one.Image caption, Dundee's Evening Telegraph reports the details of a court case where a man claimed he had a phobia of face masks.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News front pages features a report on "serious failings which compromised the wellbeing and safety of young people" at the city's secure units for children.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.