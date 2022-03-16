Scotland's papers: Face masks 'U-turn' and Zelensky's Nato concession

Scotland's papers: Face masks 'U-turn' and Zelensky's Nato concessionPublished17 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Herald leads on Nicola Sturgeon's announcement that wearing face masks will be extended in Scotland. The first minister said it would be "prudent" to keep these restrictions in place. The rules on face coverings in shops and on public transport will remain until April due to a rise in Covid cases.Image caption, "About Face" reads the headline in The Metro. It says Nicola Sturgeon has performed a U-turn on her plans to end mask-wearing on 21 March. The first minister has urged the people of Scotland to "be patient for a little while longer".Image caption, The Scottish Sun also has the extension to mask rules on its front page. It says there is fury and the public is "paying the price" for a rise in Covid cases in Scotland. All other restrictions on businesses and services are to move from legal requirement to guidance from 21 March.Image caption, Health officials are reviewing the safety of cladding on Edinburgh's new Sick Kids hospital, according to The Scotsman. It says there will be an "urgent review" due to concerns raised during the inquiry into London's Grenfell Tower fire tragedy. NHS Lothian says the cladding is safe, but is carrying out "compliance checks" to ensure it doesn't pose a health risk.Image caption, The Daily Record has the story of a Scottish garage owner, with no military experience, who has joined an international platoon in Ukraine defending Kyiv. The 35-year-old says he was lucky to leave a base near the Polish border before it was destroyed in a missile strike.Image caption, The Times leads on President Zelensky's admission that Ukraine is unlikely to be able to join Nato. Addressing a meeting of northern European leaders on Tuesday, Mr Zelensky said Nato's "open door" appeared to be closed to Ukraine and that this "must be acknowledged". The front also features a picture of a mother and daughter currently making their way to the UK. They will be among the first to be granted entry under a new refugee sponsorship scheme.Image caption, The Telegraph similarly leads on President Zelensky's comments, calling them a "significant concession that opened the way for a potential peace deal with Russia". Alongside, there is a picture of Marina Ovsyannikova, an editor at a Russian state broadcaster, leaving court after receiving a fine for speaking out against the war in Ukraine.Image caption, The Express describes President Zelensky's Nato concession as a "glimmer of hope" as the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol remains under siege and the death toll from the conflict continues to rise. It also reports that a total of 122,000 Britons have so far offered to house Ukrainian refugees.Image caption, The Daily Mail's front page describes Ukraine capital Kyiv as a "city of fear and defiance". It says citizens in the city now wake to the sound of "thunderous air strikes" but they are preparing to face down Russian forces with "awesome fortitude".Image caption, 'Putin turns to Plan C', reads the front page of the i. The paper reports that Russia is preparing for a "war of attrition" involving sustained bombing of cities and infrastructure. It also reports on a visit to Kyiv by the prime ministers of Poland, Slovenia and the Czech Republic.Image caption, And the Star's front page tells the story of a President Zelensky lookalike who has reportedly escaped Ukraine with the help of lookalikes of Russian president Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.Image caption, The National leads with the story that the Scottish Conservatives are standing a former UKIP candidate at local elections in Glasgow. The paper says he has an interest in far-right commentators on Youtube.Image caption, Anti-English sentiment is set to be tackled by Moray Council, the Press and Journal reports. It says the issue was discussed at a meeting, where councillors heard "disturbing tales of anglophobia" from members of the public.Image caption, The Courier reports that the Scottish SPCA is investigating the death of three cats within 24 hours on a single street in Glenrothes. It says all three cats displayed symptoms of antifreeze poisoning and they may have been deliberately targeted.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News leads with criticism of NHS Lothian for a "catalogue of errors" from the family of Amanda Cox. The 34-year-old was found dead in a stairwell after going missing from a maternity ward at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary in 2018. It came as the Crown Office said her death would not be subject to a fatal accident inquiry.Image caption, A nine-year-old boy faces an "anxious wait" for HIV and Hep B test results after pricking his finger on a discarded needle in a Dundee park, The Evening Telegraph reports.Image source, EexImage caption, Aberdeen's Evening Express writes about the "fight to feed our city" as a North East charity is running low on food donations.