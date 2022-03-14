Ukraine war: Scots able to apply to host refugees
Scots who plan to sign up for the Homes for Ukraine scheme said they have been moved to act out of compassion for the refugees fleeing the conflict.
Housing and Communities Secretary Michael Gove said the UK had a history of "supporting the most vulnerable during their darkest hours".
But some who plan to provide shelter to families have criticised the visa requirements.
And the first minister has called for the process to be fast-tracked.
The proposal for Scotland and Wales to become super sponsors, announced on Sunday, would see refugees coming to the two countries faster.
Announcing the scheme in the Commons, Mr Gove said there would be no limit to the number of Ukrainian refugees who can be hosted in the UK under the new visa scheme.
Each household hosting a refugee will be paid £350 a month, tax free.
And people who wish to offer a rent-free space in their home to a Ukrainian refugee, for at least six months, can register their interest from now.
Dennis Grattan, from Aberdeen, told BBC Scotland he is willing to welcome refugees into his home.
The part-time factor said it was a matter of trust and compassion.
Asked how difficult a decision it was, he said: "I had to think about how difficult a decision it was in terms of giving up my own privacy.
"On balance the compassion side really overwhelmed me because we really need to do something for these people.
"It is a dreadful thing they are going through."
Mr Grattan believes integrating refugees into the community is a better solution than accommodating them in hostels or hotels.
He added: "It is just unbelievable that this is happening in Europe in 2022."
Joanne Watson, from Doune, near Stirling, has set up a Facebook group to help refugees and is also willing to give shelter to a family.
She told BBC Radio Scotland's Drivetime: "As a mum and a parent of two children I just can't imagine what those mums and dads are going through and what the kids are going through."
But Ms Watson added she finds it "incredibly frustrating" that the UK government has put a visa scheme in place.
She said: "We should be opening our arms to these people. I think it is a national embarrassment that we are not doing so."
Gary Christie, head of policy at the Scottish Refugee Council, also said Ukrainians fleeing the conflict should be simply granted protection rather than have to apply for visa.
The website went live as Mr Gove addressed MPs in the Commons and it later emerged 1,500 people had signed up in the first hour.
Those who sign up will be able to individually sponsor a Ukrainian national or resident's visa from Friday.
Initial applications will rely on the applicant knowing an individual from Ukraine they want to help.
But Ukrainian refugees with no family or other links to the UK can and will be hosted as part of the scheme, Mr Gove said.
Mr Gove said the sponsorship scheme is initially only going to be between people who are already known to each other - but this was to get it "up and running as soon as possible".
He also said "we are doing everything we can" to facilitate Scotland and Wales acting as "super sponsors".
SNP home affairs spokesman Stuart McDonald said it was a matter of regret "that it is only phase one today, things are still not going fast enough."
He called for the government to "stop asking Ukrainians to apply for visas altogether".
'Generous offer'
Mr Gove said: "I was grateful to first ministers of Scotland and Wales for their generous offer to act as super sponsors, and we are doing everything we can in order to facilitate that."
He said his officials are working with those devolved administrations "in order to ensure that we can do so in a way that enables everyone to live up to their responsibilities".
It comes after the government has so far faced criticism - including from its own MPs - over the speed and scale of its response to the refugee crisis triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Disasters Emergency Committee Scotland confirmed more than £16m has been raised in Scotland for the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal in just ten days.
It added 13 of the DEC's 15 members were now delivering essential supplies, healthcare and counselling to those who have fled their homes.
Across the UK the appeal has raised £170m.
