Your pictures of Scotland: 11 - 18 March

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 11 and 18 March.

Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs that can be found here.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's terms and conditions.

Chris Reekie
Chris Reekie, of St Andrews, said: "Springtime is when bird song wakens up the countryside. This robin, in a community woodland near Strathkinness in Fife, leading the way, giving it full throttle."
John Rowan
John Rowan said: "Looking over to Ben Resipol from Kentra Bay, Ardnamurchan"
David Flanagan
David Flanagan said after a two year wait, Country to Country went ahead in Glasgow.
Iszzy Hayter-Rogers
Iszzy Hayter-Rogers came upon the free-range reindeer herd roaming in the Cairngorms.
Pat Christie
Pat Christie knitted this heart for Ukraine in North Berwick.
Elaine Bradley
Elaine Bradley captured this female blackbird enjoying the sea-buckthorn berries near Gullane Beach.
Gary Hovell
Gary Hovell took this picture of toads with the Royal Infirmary Edinburgh in the background.
John Donnelly
John Donnelly took this picture of "the Dancing Goat of Auchessan" while out on a Munro run with friends.
Simon Hilditch
Simon Hilditch took this photo while enjoying some tranquillity on the shores of Loch Tay.
John Johnston
John Johnston said the pond in Victoria Park, Glasgow was ‘boiling’ with frogs. This one stood out.
Scott Mungin
Scott Mungin took this beautiful picture of Leith shore.
Harriet Watson
Harriet Watson took this picture of her neighbour's llamas checking out passers-by near Gordon, Berwickshire.
Ian Barnes
Ian Barnes said of his image: "A well weathered tree, shaped beautifully over the years surrounded by snow high in Glendevon."
Joanna Gilpin
Joanna Gilpin's photograph of aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth coming in at high tide past Dunoon.
Fergus O'Callaghan
Fergus O'Callaghan said of his image: "This is a very happy picture of my daughter Doireann who successfully 'climbed' Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh with me on a very windy but sunny day."
James Graham
James Graham's picture of "our wee red", a regular furry visitor to his garden.
Philip Lafferty
Camas Daraich on the walk to the lighthouse at the Point of Sleat, Isle of Skye.
Ross McLaren
"Sea slugs are definitely a lot prettier than their land namesake, though at only about 10-15mm they're a lot smaller too," says Ross McLaren, who took his image in Loch Long.
Fiona Williamson
Fiona Williamson's picture of snow-topped mountains looking majestic at Glenshiel near Kyle of Lochalsh.
Adrian Plumb
Adrian Plumb, of Edinburgh, took this shot at RSPB Loch Leven. Adrian said: "In the woods there was a pond full of singing frogs."
Margaret Sargent
Margaret Sargent said of her picture: "An interested and interesting group of sheep pause for a photoshoot outside the deserted cottage in Glen Roy on a cold but sunny March day."
Ian Camrass
Ian Camrass captioned his photo: "The islands of Loch Lomond from 'The Dumpling' at Gartocharn."
Graham Rosie
Graham Rosie's photo of fresh snow in Coire an t-Sneachda in the Cairngorms.
Laura Martin
Lila Martin celebrating her second birthday horse riding at Longniddry. Her mum Laura said: "Lila was born 10 weeks early weighing 1.67kg during the pandemic. We are trying to encourage all types of physical exercise and she loved her first time riding."
Daniel Anderson
Daniel Anderson took this picture while on an evening cycle near Largs looking over to Cumbrae and Arran.
Michael Smith
Michael Smith's image of sunrise at Slains Castle in Aberdeenshire.
Peter Ribbeck
Peter Ribbeck's image of the Northern Lights from Turnberry Beach, South Ayrshire looking to Turnberry Lighthouse.

Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).

In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.

However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News.

At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law.

You can find more information here.

All photos are subject to copyright.

Related Topics