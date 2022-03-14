Scotland's papers: Ukraine war creeps west and food shortages warning

Scotland's papers: Ukraine war creeps west and food shortages warningPublished11 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Rocketing energy prices and the war in Ukraine could result in food shortages, reports The Scotsman. The warning comes from the National Farmers Union whose members are contending with soaring prices for energy and fertiliser.Image caption, Much of the front page coverage of the war in Ukraine today focuses on Russia's attack on the military base near Lviv - and its proximity to Nato member Poland. "Putin strikes bring war to door of Nato," is the i's headline.Image caption, "War reaches Nato border," is the Times's front page headline. It carries a full-width photograph showing the devastation at the site of the attack.Image caption, The Herald also leads with the incident near the border with Poland. The paper reports that at least 35 people died as a result of the Russian cruise missile attack.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express says the attack is the closest Russia's "despot president" Vladimir Putin has come to dragging a Nato member into the war.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail says it has obtained a UK intelligence report suggesting "the choice of a target so close to the Polish border is clearly highly deliberate and designed to illustrate Russian willingness to escalate" should Western nations not stop supplying arms to Ukraine.Image caption, The Metro leads on the "Homes for Ukraine" programme, which is encouraging people to house some of the thousands of refugees expected to arrive in the UK as a result of the war.Image source, NationalImage caption, The National also leads with the issue of Ukrainian refugees coming to the UK with its headline claiming Scotland has its "hands tied" on the issue.Image caption, Meanwhile, the Daily Star says a spy network has discovered what prompted Mr Putin to invade Ukraine - putting his "crazy and violent behaviour" down to steroid drugs treating a deadly illness.Image caption, The Ukraine crisis features on the front page of The Courier with the paper also carrying warnings from Angus and Dundee councils that they face huge increases in energy costs in the coming year.Image caption, The Daily Record reports on a cage fighting champion who has pleaded guilty to assaulting someone who tried to break into his house.Image caption, A shortage of spaces at GP surgeries in parts of Edinburgh makes the front page of the city's Evening News.Image caption, The Aberdeen's Evening Express features a warning by Shelter Scotland that not enough is being done to support families in the city who are "trapped in temporary housing".Image caption, The impact of huge backlogs at the DVLA on people with medical conditions and disabilities is the main story in the Press and Journal.Image caption, Dundee's Evening Telegraph focuses on armed police attending a flat in the city where a man was reported to have barricaded himself inside.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.