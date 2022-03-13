Scotland's papers: Kyiv's last stand and £350 for taking in refugees

Scotland's papers: Kyiv's last stand and £350 for taking in refugeesPublished18 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Ukraine again dominates the Sunday papers and the Sunday Mail leads with "Kyiv's last stand" as it reports on efforts to prepare the capital against a brutal bombardment of missiles and bombs from Russia. Fighting has reached the suburbs of the city and Vladimir Putin's army has formed a "ring of steel" around the city, the paper says.Image caption, The Sunday Times leads with the attack on another city, Volnovakha. The paper cites reports from a regional governor who said that the entire city had been wiped out in the Russian invasion and says Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of waging "a war of annihilation".Image caption, A graphic depicting Vladimir Putin with a bomb as his face is the Sunday Post's front page image under one word: Guilty. An international war investigator tells the paper that Russia's indiscriminate shelling of towns and cities demands investigation and that targeting civilians and civilian objects is a war crime.Image caption, The announcement of a new scheme that will allow people in the UK to house Ukrainian refugees makes some of the Scottish front pages. It emerged last night that households will be paid £350 per month to host refugees. The Sunday Telegraph calls it “unprecedented”. Members of the public will be able to fill out an “expression of interest” form from tomorrow, the paper reports.Image caption, The same story makes the front of the Scottish Daily Express. The paper describes the £350-a-month as a "thank you" to people for opening their homes to refugees. Michael Gove will unveil the Homes for Ukraine scheme today, the story continues.Image caption, The Scottish Mail on Sunday leads with suggestions from Michael Gove that Russian oligarchs' multi-million-pound properties could be seized and used to house refugees. The paper reports that the levelling-up secretary has argued for the move as "payback" for Russian President Vladimir Putin's associates in the UK.Image caption, Staying with Russian money, and who brings it to the UK, the Sunday National leads with an investigation into the harm Russian money deals are doing to Scotland.Image caption, The Herald on Sunday avoids Ukraine completely on its front page and instead runs an exclusive story on Scottish energy company profits. The story claims that two Scots energy firms have raked in more than £1.3bn in profits in the two years after the regulator brought in a price cap to protect consumers from soaring bills. It says the cap has made little difference to profits being made by the two major energy supplier players in Scotland.Image caption, And the Scottish Sun on Sunday leads with a report that TV presenter Stephen Mulhern has undergone hospital treatment.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.