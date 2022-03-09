Rapist who filmed himself attacking crying victim jailed
- Published
A rapist who filmed himself attacking one of his victims as she wept has been jailed for six years and three months.
Peter Renton, 39, preyed on two women, who cannot be named for legal reasons, between April 2019 and June 2021.
The attacks took place at addresses in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Musselburgh, East Lothian.
At the High Court in Glasgow, judge Lady Scott described Renton as "intimidating, violent and controlling".
She told him: "Your conduct showed behaviour which was designed to intimidate your victims - it included the filming of the assaults.
"I am satisfied that you present a serious risk of harm to women and I am satisfied that in order to protect the public I must impose an extended sentence."
The judge ordered that Renton must be supervised by the authorities for four years following his release from custody.
Filmed on phone
Renton had pleaded guilty to assault and rape charges in January this year.
The court heard he met his first victim in mid-2018. He carried out five attacks on her at his home in Musselburgh and at an address in Aberdeen.
In May 2020, Renton punched one of his victims at the flat in Musselburgh then ordered her into the bedroom.
He grabbed her phone and used it to film himself raping the crying victim.
She went to police in June 2020, but Renton moved on to another victim he had met on Facebook.
This woman was then abused at her home in Broomhouse, Edinburgh.
Renton was finally held by police in July 2021.