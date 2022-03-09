Scotland's papers: 'Hear hear hero' as Zelensky invokes Churchill

Scotland's papers: 'Hear hear hero' as Zelensky invokes ChurchillPublished5 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, As the war in Ukraine continues to dominate the front pages, The Metro addresses Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, telling him "Hear, hear, hero" following his speech to the House Of Commons. The paper says Mr Zelensky, who spoke to MPs from Kyiv, echoed Winston Churchill after he insisted he and his country would never surrender.Image caption, The Scotsman devotes its front page to the standing ovation afforded to President Zelensky after a speech which it says reduced MPs to tears. The paper also features a call from a leading energy expert for more oil and gas development in the North Sea to protect supplies following the ban on Russian oil.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail contrasts President Zelensky, who it calls a "Commons Hero", with former House Speaker John Bercow, who it dubs a "Commons Zero". It comes after a parliamentary report into Bercow's conduct during his time as Speaker concluded that he was a "serial bully" and a "serial liar".Image caption, The Times leads on the news that Ukraine will be provided with a fleet of fighter jets by Poland. It also reports that China's President Xi Jinping has told France's President Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz that he supported "peace efforts" in Ukraine, describing the move as a departure from his earlier backing of President Putin.Image caption, The conflict in Ukraine also leads the front page of the Telegraph, which reports the decision by Poland to give all of its Russian-made MiG-29 fighter jets to the US as part of a broader plan to get them to the Ukrainian air force. The paper says the move marks "a potentially major development in the Nato allies' military support for Kyiv", though notes that the US has since said the plan is not "tenable".Image caption, President Zelensky is hailed as "inspirational" by the Scottish Daily Express, which also describes his address to the Commons as "moving" and "historic".Image caption, The Herald features a powerful image of an elderly woman being evacuated in a shopping trolley from the city of Irpin, north west of Kyiv, on its front page. The paper also reports on a row between NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde bosses and the region's pharmacists over the delivery of free travel vaccines.Image caption, Mr Zelensky is similarly compared to Britain's wartime leader by the i, which quotes his vow: "We will fight in the forests and on the streets." It also reports on what it calls the government's "chaotic" response to the refugee crisis created by the conflict.Image caption, The Courier's main image is of MPs paying tribute to President Volodymyr Zelensky. The paper's lead story focuses on a jailed killer who has been denied freedom as he is still deemed a threat to the public.Image caption, Former world heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitshko has spoken to the Daily Star, telling the paper that defending Ukraine from the Russian invasion will be the "biggest fight of his life". A picture shows buildings in Ukraine reduced to rubble by shelling.Image caption, "Tragic tide of humanity" is the headline in the Press and Journal, which says more than two million people have now fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on 24 February. The paper also reports detectives investigating the fatal shooting of a bank manager 17 years ago have said the killer could possibly have been younger than previously stated.Image caption, A member of the Queen's guard is among the Britons that have left the country to join the defence of Ukraine, according to The Scottish Sun. The 19-year-old reportedly quit his barracks and left a note for his parents before booking a one-way ticket to Eastern Europe. The paper also reports Aberdeen captain Scott Brown has quit the game after an illustrious career.Image caption, Daria Kaleniuk, the Ukrainian reporter who confronted Boris Johnson in a press conference last week, has attacked the UK Government for failing to help refugees fleeing the war, reports The National. Last week Kaleniuk made headlines around the world after she challenged the prime minister and called for a no-fly zone over Ukraine.Image caption, The Daily Record reports the Slavia Prague footballer accused of racially abusing Rangers star Glen Kamara will not be prosecuted by the Crown Office. Ondrej Kudela was banned for 10 matches by Uefa last year following the incident, which happened during a Europa League match at Ibrox.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News reports climate activists have targeted SUVs in the city by deflating tyres on vehicles which have been dubbed "gas guzzlers".Image caption, The Evening Telegraph leads with the arrest of a woman following the death of a 33-year-old man in Dundee.Image caption, And the Evening Express focuses on the case of a "menacing stalker" who attempted to out his teacher by sending letters to the man's school and his parents.