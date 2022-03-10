Scottish expat ready to help Ukrainian orphans to safety
- Published
Expat Scot Stuart McKenzie has told the BBC he is ready to get almost 80 Ukrainian orphans to safety in Poland.
The businessman escaped war-ravaged Ukraine last week and has been helping others get across the Polish border.
He has worked with Edinburgh charity Dnipro Kids to support orphanages in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro. He said he was ready to help them attempt to evacuate dozens of children.
The charity was set up by Hibs FC fans after a Uefa Cup match in 2005.
Dnipro Kids said efforts to get the children to Poland had been hampered by a shortage of buses and the challenge of packing them on to overcrowded trains.
On Thursday, it said it had so far managed to move 30 children by train to the Ukrainian city of Lviv.
Mr McKenzie said: "They have more than 70 orphans stuck just now and they are trying to get them across the border.
"As soon as these children get over, we have got accommodation and buses and food to look after them."
Mr McKenzie, ex-president of Ukrainian community charity the Kyiv Lions Club, was one of the first to make it out of the country with his family.
He has rented a house in Krakow, Poland, and is trying to help as many people as possible cross the border.
He added: "A lot of my female staff are coming over with their children now and they are having to leave their husbands behind.
"It is heartbreaking to see them on the phone at night with the children and kissing each other goodnight.
"Not knowing if they will see their husband or father next week, next month or never. It's just so sad to see."
Mr McKenzie said he would like to return to Ukraine, where he has lived for 30 years, but said he had to consider short-term plans.
Trying to get a visa to bring his wife, their children and her mother to the UK is not one of them.
"I'm not trying for a visa just now. I know there are problems with it so I am not going to take my housebound mother-in-law to Calais and back and forward to places just now. "
He said his priority for now was to get as many people as possible across the border.
War in Ukraine: More coverage
- LIVE: Latest updates from on the ground
- OCCUPIED CITY: 'We are not co-operating'
- RUSSIA MOTHERS: 'How do I get my soldier son back?'
- EXPLAINED: Why Putin has invaded Ukraine?
- IN DEPTH: Full coverage of the conflict