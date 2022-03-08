Exam revision support criticised as patronising
Exam revision guides aimed at easing pressure on students disrupted by Covid have been branded patronising by the Scottish Conservatives.
The Scottish Qualifications Authority has published support for students taking exams in the next few months.
For some courses, the guides involve advance notice of content that will or won't be in the exam.
However, for others the study support offers advice such as making sure pupils read the questions properly.
Formal exams are expected to go ahead between April and June, having been cancelled two years running due to the pandemic.
The SQA had earlier pledged to take a "generous" approach to grading and there have been changes to the way assessments are carried out.
Due to the significant disruption that has affected schools throughout the year, it was announced last month that some courses would give advance notice of broad areas of exam content.
A small number of subjects will allow the use of notes in exams.
The SQA has now published the detail of its revision support.
It said that the support available to students for different subjects had to be looked at in the round and viewed as a package.
For some subjects coursework had already been removed, it said, and the exam had already been narrowed so providing a study guide was deemed enough support.
SQA chief executive Fiona Robertson said: "The measures are the fairest and best way we can help support all learners, while also maintaining the integrity, credibility and standard of the qualifications."
But the Tories, Lib Dems and Scottish Greens have all criticised the SQA.
Scottish Conservative education spokesman Oliver Mundell said: "Pupils and parents have been left feeling patronised by the SQA's so-called revision guides.
"These were meant to help kids after months of missed learning, and two years of botched exams by the SQA - but it's little wonder some have branded them useless, when some of the advice is so basic.
"Suggestions that pupils check their spelling is not what the SNP promised would be in these guides, and will not help those struggling with their revision."
Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesman Willie Rennie said: "The SQA should have been abolished long before now and this shambles proves it beyond doubt.
'Woefully inadequate'
"Advising students to read the exam questions is so obvious that it is insulting.
"The Scottish government's defence of the leadership of this body is misplaced and misjudged."
The Scottish Greens also called the SQA study support "woefully inadequate".
The party's Ross Greer said: "The documents should be withdrawn and immediately revised. It is insulting to issue senior pupils with advice as meaningless as 'try to answer every question you are asked'."
He said many of the guides were full of bland platitudes and the kind of basic advice already being issued by schools and colleges.
Scotland's largest teaching union, the EIS, said it had always been clear that this latest package would not be enough to mitigate for the impact of Covid disruption, especially for the most disadvantaged pupils.
It called for additional study support for those worst affected by the pandemic.
The EIS also said it would be seeking subject-specific feedback on how useful the SQA revision support was for particular subject areas.
In June last year, Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville announced that the SQA would be scrapped as part of a "substantial overhaul" of education, which will see a new agency put in charge of qualifications.
A report by Prof Ken Muir is expected to set out very soon what the future should hold.