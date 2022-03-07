BBC News

Ukraine war: Scottish expat worried over Ukrainian wife's visa bid

Image source, Sean Cusick
Image caption,
Sean and wife Chloe spent the first few days of the invasion sheltering from Russian air strikes in Kharkiv

A Scottish expat who is trying to flee Ukraine with his wife described the number of UK visas granted to refugees as "quite worrying".

Sean Cusick, wife Chloe and their two-year-old son left their home in the besieged city of Kharkiv last week and caught a train to Lviv.

The family hope to finally cross the border into Poland on Tuesday.

It emerged on Sunday that only 50 Ukrainians had been given visas since the conflict began.

This prompted calls for the UK to do more for people fleeing danger.

Image source, Sean Cusick
Image caption,
Sean Cusick took this photo of refugees at Kharkiv railway station

The two schemes announced so far require Ukrainians to either have family in the UK, or have a designated UK sponsor for their application.

But the prime minister did not confirm whether a new route would be set up, when asked by reporters on Monday.

Boris Johnson said only that the UK would have a "very generous and open approach" to refugees.

Mr Cusick has been keeping BBC Scotland up to date with his situation since the Russian invasion was launched on 24 February.

Just hours after the conflict started he ended an interview with reporter Catriona Renton when he heard a tank approaching his home.

In the days that followed, the family split their time between their property and a bomb shelter as air strikes pounded the country's second largest city.

The family left Kharkiv last week and endured a 15-hour journey without water on a packed train to Lviv.

On Tuesday they will attempt to cross the border into Poland but remain unsure where they will go from there.

Media caption,
Sean Cusick and his family on board a train

Mr Cusick, who is originally from Glasgow, told BBC Scotland: "The figures coming out in regards to the UK accepting visas is quite worrying.

"The UK government said initially they would take 100,000 people, then 200,000 people.

"As of yesterday about 10,000 people have applied but only 56 or 57 have been accepted.

"We are not betting on it but we were hoping."

Mr Cusick said the family, who have two dogs and a cat, had been speaking to the Home Office ahead of their bid to cross the border into Poland.

He added that they had also received support from the Polish side and had people lined up to take them to their temporary accommodation.

Image caption,
Chloe and Sean Cusick spoke to BBC Scotland from Lviv and will aim to cross the border into Poland on Tuesday

"We don't know how long it is going to take at the border, he said. "It could take 10 hours it might be more than a day."

Ms Cusick said the family planned to take plenty of food and snacks to sustain them on the final leg of their journey out of Ukraine.

She is undernourished as a result of her experiences and requires medical treatment.

But her main concern is for the family she has left behind, including her mother and sister.

Ms Cusick said: "I can't sleep because I am checking the messages and checking the notifications from my city, if there is any bombings in the area where my Mum lives."

She admitted the events of the last 12 days had taken a heavy physical and emotional toll.

"I feel extremely sad all the time," she said. "It is very difficult to enjoy anything."

Image source, Ken Stewart
Image caption,
Ken Stewart's wife Tania had to wait for a visa to be able to enter the UK with her husband and children

Meanwhile, another Scot who managed to get to Poland has finally made it onto a flight to Heathrow with his family.

Ken Stewart had fled his home 40 miles west of Kyiv with his Ukranian wife Tania, three-year-old Yaryna and three-week-old baby Douglas.

They made it to Poland after a 40-hour wait in a line at the border.

On Twitter he shared a photo of his baby son on the BA flight to London.

They are heading back to Mr Stewart's mother's home in Aberdeenshire.

Image source, Ken Stewart
Image caption,
Ken Stewart's baby Douglas on flight to Heathrow

