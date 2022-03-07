One dead after Scottish trawler capsizes off Norway
- Published
A man has died and seven crew members have been rescued after a Scottish trawler capsized off Norway.
The Peterhead-registered Njord got into difficulty in the North Sea, about 100 nautical miles west of Stavanger.
The Norwegian Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre said the alarm was raised at about 13:39 on Sunday.
A rescue helicopter airlifted three crew members to Haukeland University Hospital in Bergen.
A spokesman for the JRCC said all three had inhaled diesel and one was later pronounced dead.
Five further crew members were picked up safely by an offshore vessel.
The JRCC told BBC Scotland there was no radio contact with the stricken 24m vessel.
A spokesman said they were automatically alerted by the trawler's emergency position-indicating radio beacon (EPIRB), which activated when it started taking on water.
No details about the dead man or the crew members have been released.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.