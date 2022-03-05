War in Ukraine: Scots protesters stand in solidarity
- Published
Hundreds of people have gathered across Scotland to protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
A demonstration took place in Glasgow's George Square with the country's blue and yellow flag bringing splashes of colour to sombre banners, calling for an end to the conflict.
Scots stood beside Ukrainian nationals who have family and friends still on the ground in Ukraine.
Another vigil was held in Shetland to show solidarity with Ukrainians.
Valeriya Korolchuk, organiser of the Glasgow demonstration, spoke of the "dire" situation facing her loved ones.
She said: "I have my friends, cousins, aunties, grandmother. Some of them have had to leave their homes and flee for the west - others have stayed behind to protect their home.
"The situation is really quite dire - the people there are very scared, they don't know what's going to happen to their homes, their children. They don't know what to do.
"This is a potential issue that could impact us here in Europe - because already Russian troops are attacking the nuclear plant and that could have really serious consequences."
Meanwhile, in Shetland hundreds of people gathered at Lerwick's Market Cross to express their dismay over the Russian invasion.
Following a minute's silence the Ukrainian national anthem was played to the assembled crowd followed by short speeches and messages of support.
Evacuation route shelled
Russian forces continued to shell the Ukrainian city of Mariupol on Saturday, despite agreeing to a ceasefire just hours earlier - throwing an attempted mass evacuation of civilians into chaos.
Three hours after the ceasefire was supposed to begin, at 09:00 (07:00 GMT), Mariupol authorities announced they had postponed the planned evacuation because of the continued bombardment.
The port city of about 400,000 people is a key strategic target for Russia because seizing it would allow Russian-backed separatist forces in eastern Ukraine to join forces with troops in Crimea, the southern peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014.
Russia has not commented on the renewed shelling, but - according to Russian state media - its defence ministry said civilians had not used the escape routes from Mariupol and Volnovakha and accused Ukrainian authorities of preventing people from leaving.
'Doors open to refugees'
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has previously said she would not place an "arbitrary" number on those allowed into Scotland having fled Ukraine - although such matters are reserved to the UK government.
Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken echoed the message, telling the rally in George Square: "Glasgow stands with Ukraine, with Ukraine's right to defend its sovereignty, its nationhood."
She added that the city stood ready to welcome refugees who have fled their homeland.
"Glasgow has for a long time stood with our doors open to refugees and we do that again. For anyone who comes from Ukraine, we will find a home for you here in Glasgow."
