Briefing logo similar to Russian navy flag dropped

The Scottish government has stopped using an inverted saltire on its Covid briefing backdrop because it is similar to the Russian naval flag.
The move was prompted by the recent Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The blue cross on a white background is one of the government's brand logos and was often used in the first minister's updates from St Andrews House.
It has also been used as the ensign for the Russian navy since the 18th Century.
A spokesperson for the Scottish government said: "The white with blue Saltire version of the Scottish government logo is part of the organisation's approved branding toolkit.
"Given the ongoing situation in Ukraine the Scottish government will no longer be using this version of the logo."
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the UK could take in 200,000 or more Ukrainians - although he has faced criticism that other countries across Europe are doing more to relax entry rules.
The first minister has said she would not put an "arbitrary number" on how many could seek safety in Scotland.
The Scottish government is working with councils on the practicalities of how to house people fleeing the conflict.
Meanwhile a number of Scots expats have been caught up in the conflict.
Sean Cusick, who is attempting to flee Ukraine with his wife and son, told the BBC how his "exhausted" family had spent days running between their home in Kharkiv and a bomb shelter.
His wife said they had been sleeping in their shoes so they could make a quicker getaway.
On Wednesday night, Sean posted on social media that they had managed to board a train. He said he was not sure of their destination, other than it was near a border.
Another Scot, Ken Stewart, managed to escape Ukraine with his newborn baby but said he felt guilty about those he had left behind.
He made it to Poland after a 40-hour wait in a line at the border and hopes to make it to Aberdeenshire by the weekend.