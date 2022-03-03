The papers: First city falls as PM calls Putin war criminal

Image caption,

The Daily Telegraph reports that the first major Ukrainian city has fallen to the Russians. It says the mayor of the strategically important city of Kherson said it was in enemy hands and Moscow planned to set up a "military administration" there. It means that Russia has now established a "bridgehead" from which its forces can cross the River Dnieper and head westwards and northwards to attack the capital Kyiv from a second direction, the paper reports.