The papers: First city falls as PM calls Putin war criminal

The papers: First city falls as PM calls Putin war criminalPublished23 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Daily Telegraph reports that the first major Ukrainian city has fallen to the Russians. It says the mayor of the strategically important city of Kherson said it was in enemy hands and Moscow planned to set up a "military administration" there. It means that Russia has now established a "bridgehead" from which its forces can cross the River Dnieper and head westwards and northwards to attack the capital Kyiv from a second direction, the paper reports.Image caption, The Times says Russian President Vladimir Putin has laid waste to Ukrainian cities, shelling schools, hospitals and homes. Alongside a picture of homes destroyed in Zhytomyr, 90 miles west of Kyiv, the paper warns the invasion is threatening to escalate "into a long war of attrition".Image caption, The Scotsman reports Prime Minister Boris Johnson has directly accused President Putin of war crimes as he called the attacks across Ukrainian cities "abhorrent". The paper says the comments came after the SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford called for the Russian president to be charged with the full range of war criminal charges available.Image caption, The Herald also quotes Mr Johnson in its headline alongside an image of the Ukrainian militia helping a family escape on the outskirts of Kyiv, where a bridge had been destroyed. The paper says there is concern that the Russian president is about to start carpet bombing cities to "wear down their defences".Image caption, "Welcome to hell" is the headline for the i, which reports that babies are being born on the floors of air raid shelters as Russia intensifies its bombing of Ukraine. The paper pictures a young woman holding what appears to be a newborn in an underground shelter, saying Ukraine's next generation are "facing a frightening future".Image caption, The Metro quotes a defiant Volodymyr Zelensky as saying Russia's invasion has united his country as "one". Echoing the UK's wartime leader Winston Churchill, the Ukrainian president implores his people to achieve their "finest hour", the paper reports.Image caption, The Daily Star reports that a group of "brave" men and women blocked the road to a nuclear reactor in Ukraine, branding them "heroes". The paper says the world is praying Russian forces "don't spark a new Chernobyl" - referring to the 1986 explosion considered to be the worst nuclear disaster in human history.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express reports that "broken" Russian soldiers have told their captors they had no idea they were being sent to invade their "brother nation" of Ukraine. "Even Putin's soldiers don't want war," the paper claims.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News leads with Edinburgh-based aerospace company Skyrora which is contributing to the Ukraine war effort by creating anti-tank obstacles from its Dnipro branch. The firm's founder told the BBC that staff who stayed behind to protect the city have "adapted quickly to this weird new normal", the paper reports.Image caption, The National leads with a Perth hotel owner who has offered to provide jobs, accommodation, flights and visa costs for two people fleeing Ukraine. The paper's headline "Open the doors to Ukrainians" echoes the man's plea to the Home Office to speed up his sponsorship application.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail says the Duchess of Cornwall was in tears during an event at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London, where she met representatives from humanitarian organisations and Ukraine's ambassador to the UK. She told the ambassador's wife: "We are praying for you," the paper reports.Image caption, The Press and Journal reports that a councillor in Skye will not stand in the next local government elections as he hopes to assist any potential criminal case brought against the care home operator HC One over deaths of its residents during the Covid pandemic.Image caption, The Daily Record leads with a proposal by Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar to have a public champion in place to investigate certain matters for bereaved families. The papers says Mr Sarwar was inspired by 10-year-old Milly Main, who died after contracting an infection at a Glasgow hospital, as well as a similar proposal following the Hillsborough disaster.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph leads with an 18-year-old from Dundee who has spoken out about his experience of bullying as he called on the local authority and schools to take further steps to tackle the issue.Image caption, The Evening Express reports that a man has been jailed for four years for an armed raid at his ex-partner's home to try to take a pet dog.Image caption, And The Courier reports that a mass planting project which proposed to transform an industrial site in Dundee with flowers and greenery has been hit with a two-year delay.