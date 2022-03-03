Child cancer wards to reopen after water bacteria fears
- Published
Children's cancer wards which closed more than three years ago amid concerns about the water system will reopen next week following an £8.9m upgrade.
Contamination fears at the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow first emerged in March 2018 and affected wards 2A and 2B.
But fresh infections six months later saw patients moved to the adjoining Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.
The Scottish Hospitals Inquiry is currently investigating the campus.
Separately, an independent review last year found the deaths of two children were at least in part the result of infections linked to the hospital environment.
NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) said the two wards, known as the Schiehallion unit, will reopen on 9 March and provide a safe environment for patients.
The refurbishment has included the replacement of the ventilation system, with 11 new air handling units, and upgraded en-suite facilities.
'Important moment'
A Scottish paediatric molecular radiotherapy service (Smart) unit is also being brought into use, providing specialist therapy for children across the country who previously had to travel to England.
Dr Scott Davidson, deputy medical director (Acute) at NHSGGC, praised the "professionalism and dedication" of staff who had cared for young patients in Wards 6A and 4B at the QEUH over the last three years.
He added: "The return to the RHC is an important moment for patients, relatives and carers, and staff, and we have put in place a comprehensive plan to ensure the move goes smoothly, and that our young patients and their families or carers are fully supported, and kept safe.
"Through the extensive work we have carried out, we are confident that we have the highest-quality and safest environment in which to look after all the needs of our young patients and their families or carers."
He also thanked former patients Molly Cuddihy and Sara Millar, who raised more than £250,000 for the hospital.
This has enabled the creation of a new, purpose-built chill-out area for children aged eight to 12, to go alongside spaces for younger children and teenagers.
The air coming into Ward 2A is filtered using Hepa (high efficiency particulate air) filtration, and bedrooms have 10 air changes per hour to ensure continuous fresh air for patients.
In addition, the system now uses a "pressure cascade", which provides another layer of protection by ensuring that air will always flow away from vulnerable patients, out into the corridors and ultimately out of the ward.
NHSGGC said water in the hospital met all national standards and was safe to drink.
In addition, as is the case in all areas of the building, the water undergoes a process of filtration and regular dosing with chlorine dioxide.
And in places where the most vulnerable patients are cared for, such as Wards 2A and 2B, additional filters have been added to the taps.
Julie Critchley, director of NHS Scotland Assure, said: "NHS Scotland Assure is here to bring experts together to reduce risk in the healthcare built environment and we are pleased to have been able to support NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde with the successful re-opening of Schiehallion."
As part of the upgrade there are also new iPads and entertainment system in patient rooms and upgraded kitchen and sleeping facilities for parents and carers.
The wards had been due to re-open in May last year but the timeline was pushed back due to the Covid pandemic.