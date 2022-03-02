The papers: 'Hero' Zelensky defiant as Putin bombards Kyiv

The papers: 'Hero' Zelensky defiant as Putin bombards KyivPublished4 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The i front page is dominated by a picture of a Ukrainian street littered with debris and abandoned tanks, as it reports the capital is braced for mass bombardment. The Kremlin is now planning a "siege, starve and surrender" strategy, it quotes Ukraine's ambassador to the UK as saying.Image caption, Moscow had warned civilians to leave Kyiv ahead of heavy aerial bombardment, the Times reports. It has raised fears the capital could come under the same "fierce assault" as the second city of Kharkiv, the paper says.Image caption, "Pray for Kyiv" is the headline for the Scottish Daily Mail, which says Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to reduce the Ukrainian capital to rubble. It pictures flames engulfing a TV tower in Kyiv which was hit by a Russian missile strike, killing five civilians.Image caption, The Press and Journal pictures a "menacing" 40-mile long satellite image of a Russian armed convoy on the outskirts of Kyiv. It reports speculation that the vehicles were brought in due to "stubborn resistance" from Ukrainian fighters.Image caption, The Telegraph says the strike sparked a plea from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for Western intervention to stop genocide in his country. "To the world: what is the point of saying 'never again' for 80 years, if the world stays silent when a bomb drops on the same site of Babyn Yar," the paper quotes President Zelensky as saying.Image caption, President Zelensky told the European Commission that 16 children had died on Monday as he begged the bloc to "prove they are with us", reports The Herald. He repeated his call for the group to allow Ukraine to join as "we have proven our strength", the paper says.Image caption, The Daily Record pictures a defiant President Zelensky with his fist in the air as he declared to the European Parliament by video call: "Nobody will break us." He warned the Russian president that Ukrainians would fight to the death, as Moscow's forces close in on the capital, the paper reports.Image caption, "Blitzed... but never beaten" is the Scottish Daily Express's take. It says the "menacing sight" of a column of Russian tanks approaching failed "to crush the spirit of fearless Ukrainians".Image caption, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has suggested Putin could be tried for war crimes as a ruled out a no-fly zone over Ukraine, reports The Scotsman. The PM said this move could trigger a wider war with Russia and his plans were in line with Nato allies, the paper says.Image caption, The Daily Star of Scotland's front page brands President Putin a "coward" and a "war criminal", saying he is "indiscriminately killing men, women and children" in Ukraine. Pointing to a young Ukrainian refugee, the paper says this will be the "real legacy" of the Russian president.Image caption, "Shunned by the world" is the headline for the Metro, which says United Nations diplomats showed their "contempt" for Russia by walking out of a conference as the Russian foreign minister blamed Ukraine for its invasion. More than 100 left the room as Sergei Lavrov spoke by video link at the Human Rights Council in Geneva - leaving only a handful of envoys from countries such as China, Syria and Venezuela, the paper reports.Image caption, The National says Home Secretary Priti Patel has been accused of echoing the rhetoric used by former US President Donald Trump over her announcement that the UK would not waive visa requirements for Ukraine's refugees. Ms Patel said it was "vital to keep British citizens safe" as intelligence reports had referred to extremist groups that "threaten our domestic homeland", the paper says.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News leads with a charity collection which a cafe owner will drive to Ukraine - under the headline "From Scotland with love".Image caption, The Courier, which also pictures an attack on Kyiv's television tower, leads with the upcoming closure of energy company Ovo's Perth office. The Courier, which also pictures an attack on Kyiv's television tower, leads with the upcoming closure of energy company Ovo's Perth office. The paper says the move will lead to more than 200 jobs being lost.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph leads with a sheriff showing "leniency" to a man who killed his friend during a police chase as he was "riddled with remorse".Image caption, The Glasgow Times leads with parents campaigning for the reopening of a park for children with additional support needs as it was "left to rot" during the pandemic.Image caption, And Aberdeen City Council will investigate turning a former John Lewis, which is currently being used as a vaccination centre, into a museum, reports the Evening Express.