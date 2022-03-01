Ukraine conflict: Donations pile high as Scots give support
- Published
Supplies and donations to help the people caught in the Ukraine conflict are piling high across Scotland.
Grassroots charity efforts have emerged in every city, with many supported by Scotland's Polish community.
Truckloads of essential items are set to be transported across Europe in coming days and weeks to help refugees and those still in Ukraine.
It comes as the Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund (Sciaf) has launched a Ukraine emergency appeal.
People in Scotland have come together through social media, community groups and crowdfunding.
In Edinburgh, donations are being taken at many of the city's polish supermarkets, cafes and St Andrew's Ukrainian Catholic Church.
Like groups across the country, they are seeking warm clothes, blankets, sleeping bags, baby milk, nappies and tinned and dried food.
Collections points across Tayside and Fife have been inundated. The Linton Lane Centre in Kirkcaldy, home of the town's Polish School, had to suspend collections at the weekend after running out of storage space.
Humanitarian charity Glasgow Caring City said it had already dispatched 26 tonnes of essentials in a lorry to the Poland-Ukraine border.
Glasgow refugee charity Refuweegee has delivered items to Mossgiel farm near Mauchline in Ayrshire, which has been operating as a drop-off point.
Mossgiel farmer Bryce Cunningham told BBC Scotland their sheds have filled up with contributions.
"It's incredible how this has gone," he said. "I suppose we shouldn't be surprised. The Scottish people have a long history of trying to help out.
"Our local village was almost gridlocked from the amount of people trying to help, we thought police would have to get involved at one point.
"Our sheds are stacked full, we've got seven vans and one lorry that are jam-packed, the response has been absolutely incredible and very emotional."
In Aberdeen, domestic abuse support group Own Woman and the family charity Abernecessities have been leading the efforts with support from the Polish community
Donations from across Aberdeenshire are stacked up at Craigievar house - gathered and sorted with the help of local volunteers.
More than £16,000 has been raised to buy essentials and help pay for transport costs to the Poland-Ukrainian border.
Ukraine-born Beata Winiarska, one of the Aberdeen organisers, told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland they had been overwhelmed by the support.
"It's shocking - in a positive way," she said. "The girls though they would receive a few bags, but it just keeps coming and coming.
'Kindness and warmth'
Ms Winiarska grew up in Poland, and told friends and family she wanted to return to help the humanitarian efforts.
She added: "I said to my mum, I want to come back home. But she said there are so many volunteers in the country, maybe you could find something local.
"We've had donations are from all over Aberdeenshire, from the Ukrainian community, the Scottish community and Polish communities. We are receiving everything, sorting it out and packing
"It goes directly to the Polish border and some will go across - like bandages, first aid kits and torches - and some will stay for refugees.
"It's just incredible and everyone is so supportive. I can't ask for more kindness and warmth from people."
With vast amounts donated across Scotland, volunteers and local groups have been advised to plan carefully for the delivery and distribution of aid.
Hannah Sutherland, from Highland Supports Refugees, said: "People from the Highlands have always been very generous. The challenge is that sometimes aid is given before there is a real plan.
"We need to make sure that there is a full infrastructure there ready for aid to be received, that the right kind of aid is being collected, and it is going to the places where it is going to be distributed as quickly as possible."
'Show solidarity'
Meanwhile, Sciaf has launched an emergency appeal for Ukraine.
It has pledged to help people in need of emergency food, water, safe accommodation, hygiene kits, transport and child support services.
The charity said it was working with its aid partner, Caritas, which is already working in the region.
Sciaf chief executive Alistair Dutton, said: "Russia's invasion has driven hundreds of thousands of people from their homes. As we watch the unfolding events in horror, we know that people want to help.
"We urge people here in Scotland to show their solidarity and give generously. This crisis is a reminder of the suffering people face around the world at the hands of conflict."