Scots-Ukraine space firm makes anti-tank obstacles
By Steven McKenzie
BBC Scotland Highlands and Islands reporter
- Published
Workshops in Ukraine used for making small rockets for satellites are now building anti-tank obstacles, the firm's owners in Edinburgh have said.
Skyrora, a UK-Ukrainian space technology company, has a team of 80 in the city of Dnipro.
Founder and chief executive Volodymyr Levykin, himself a Ukrainian, said the company was providing all the support it could to its staff.
He appealed to the West to do more to halt Russia's invasion.
The businessman described the war as a battle between the "light and the dark".
Mr Levykin said many of the workers' families had managed to flee to the safety of neighbouring countries.
But for those left behind the focus was now on helping to defend Dnipro from attack, with some joining the army and others turning peacetime civilian work to the task of constructing defences.
Dnipro in eastern Ukraine has so far escaped the fighting, but people have been fleeing the city. It is just 140 miles (225km) from Kharkiv, which has seen some of the heaviest and deadliest bombardments since the start of the invasion.
Edinburgh-based Mr Levykin said: "Our workshops where we do welding techniques for rockets are now constructing anti-tank obstacles.
"Everyone there is doing what they can. They have adapted quickly to this weird new normal. Some have joined the army, others have donated money to buy food and nappies."
Mr Levykin said his company was offering financial and emotional support to its staff in Dnipro, and their families who had fled abroad.
Members of his own family are also at risk.
He said: "My own parents, who are 85 years old and experienced bombs during World War Two are in Ukraine. They won't go to the bomb shelters, they want to stay at home."
Mr Levykin said Ukraine needed greater military support from the West.
He said: "This is not just a war in Ukraine, this is global. This is a fight between the light and the dark. We all need to unite."
Dnipro has been a space and technology hub since the time of the former Soviet Union.
Skyrora has a rocket engine test site in Rosyth in Fife and in 2020 carried out the first UK rocket test of its kind in 50 years on an estate near Alness in the Highlands. It is also involved in Shetland's SaxaVord spaceport plans.
