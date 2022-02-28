Iain Packer appears in court over Emma Caldwell murder
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering Emma Caldwell, nearly 17 years after her body was found in woods in South Lanarkshire.
Iain Packer, 49, made no plea when he appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.
Ms Caldwell, 27, had been a sex worker in Glasgow's red-light district when she disappeared on 4 April 2005.
Her body was found five weeks later, 40 miles (64km) away in woods near Roberton in South Lanarkshire.
Mr Packer is also accused of 37 other charges, which include sexual assault, abduction and 11 charges of rape against a number of women.
Sheriff Mark McGuire remanded him in custody pending further examination.
Mr Packer, from Airdrie in North Lanarkshire, will appear again in court within the next eight days.