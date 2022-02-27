Prayers for Ukraine as hundreds join anti-war demo
Prayers have been said for a peaceful end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine at a Ukrainian church in Scotland.
The service was held at Our Lady of Pochayiv and St Andrew's Catholic Church in Edinburgh.
Father Vasyl Kren said "many people in Scotland share the same emotions as Ukrainians" because of their opposition to the Russian attack.
The service came as hundreds of people joined another anti-war demonstration in Edinburgh.
The Ukrainian Catholic Church in Edinburgh was established 75 years ago and Father Vasyl said his fellow countrymen and women have "not just integrated but become a very good part of the Scottish community".
Asked about the Scottish support for Ukraine's plight, he added: "I am sure many people in Scotland share the same emotions as Ukrainians because we are defending the right things.
"The truth is on our side. We have support because people understand our pain, understand our tragedy."
Father Vasyl said he and many of his congregation were trying to help friends and family in Ukraine to safety and coordinate offers of help.
Meanwhile, hundreds of protesters marched through Edinburgh as part of a demonstration against Russia's ongoing military attack on Ukraine.
Demonstrators went from the Russian Consulate in the city - which is twinned with Ukraine's capital Kyiv - to the Scottish Parliament.
Edinburgh West Lib Dem MP Christine Jardine was among those taking part in the protest.
She said: "The people of Ukraine deserve better, the people of Kyiv deserve better and here in Edinburgh we are sending our message loud and clear."
Elsewhere, Angus Robertson, Scotland's external affairs secretary, said the UK needs to apply "maximum pressure" on Russia in a bid to force the withdrawal of troops from Ukraine.
Mr Robertson called for the Russian ambassador and other diplomats to be expelled and said Westminster needs to "change its policy and allow refugees from Ukraine into the UK" in the same way that other European nations have done.
"The idea that we should have Russian diplomats in the UK supporting the Kremlin lies about the war in Ukraine is intolerable," he said.
