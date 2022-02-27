The papers: Fightback in Kyiv and Scotland's solidarity

The papers: Fightback in Kyiv and Scotland's solidarityPublished40 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The war in Ukraine leads all of the papers with the Sunday National leading with the Scottish government's pledge to offer "refuge and sanctuary" for Ukrainians fleeing from the Russian invasion.Image caption, The Sunday Mail focuses on the fight between Russian and Ukrainian soldiers to control Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. The paper points out the Ukrainian army is so far stifling the progress of the invading forces.Image caption, The Herald on Sunday, under a headline that means "glory to Ukraine" in English, opts to quote John F Kennedy's words at the advent of Cold War on its front page.Image caption, "Lionhearts" is the Scottish Sunday Express headline, with a full-page image of two Ukrainian troops. The paper carries comments from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky who has vowed: "We will fight as long as it takes to liberate our country."Image caption, A despatch from the border between Ukraine and Romania is the focus of the Scotland on Sunday where the paper reports on a "wave of refugees" fleeing "Russia's brutal assault".Image caption, "Terror stalks the streets," reads the Sunday Times' headline as it describes the Ukrainian volunteers who are hunting "traitors and Kremlin spies". A curfew has been imposed in Kyiv until Monday morning. All those venturing out "will be considered members of sabotage groups of the enemy", authorities have warned.Image caption, The Sunday Telegraph leads with reports of the "fierce" residents who are slowing the advance of Russian troops in Ukraine. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday that the invasion is "not going the way President Putin wants - very far from it".Image caption, The Sunday Post also focuses on the "courage and defiance" of ordinary Ukrainians in the face of the Russian invasion, with civilians taking up arms to join the fight to protect their homeland.Image caption, The Scottish Mail on Sunday devotes its front page to launching an appeal to help Ukrainian refugees. It says harrowing images of families forced to scatter to neighbouring countries have touched Britain's heart.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.