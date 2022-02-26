Scotland's papers: Battle to save Kyiv as the world watches on

Scotland's papers: Battle to save Kyiv as the world watches onPublished42 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Ukrainian troops taking up positions on a bridge to defend their country in the face of the Russian invasion is the main photo on most of Saturday's front pages, accompanied by reports of the "battle for Kyiv". The i weekend says that civilians have been given arms and urged to make Molotov cocktails to divert incoming troops.Image caption, The Times quotes US government officials who believe Russian forces missed most of their day-one objectives, with fears they might resort to "indiscriminate firing". The paper adds that the attack on Kyiv is the most devastating assault the city has faced since the German invasion of 1941.Image caption, "Kyiv, the city of courage" is the headline dominating the front of the Scottish Daily Mail. In addition to the image of the troops on the bridge, the paper carries a photo of a lone unarmed Ukrainian "defiantly blocking" a row of Russian armoured vehicles.Image caption, Western leaders fear Mr Putin could unleash "devastating thermobaric rockets" on Ukraine, according to the Daily Telegraph. The deployment of such weapons could have the capacity to reduce cities to rubble, resulting in "huge loss of life to the civilian population", the paper adds.Image caption, The UK government introducing sanctions against Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is the focus of The National's front page.Image caption, The Herald also leads with the same issue, highlighting that, according to the UK's sanctions list, the Russian leaders will face asset freezes - a measure also being imposed by the EU and the US - but not a travel ban.Image caption, "Fearless" the Daily Express says as it reports on the civilians who have joined soldiers "in a defiant stand to protect their homeland".Image caption, The Daily Star reports that former heavyweight boxing champions Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko are among those who plan to take up arms against Russia.Image caption, The crisis in Ukraine also features on the front page of The Scotsman with the newspaper focusing on a tweet about the country's youngest ever MP taking up arms in the fight against the Russian invasion.Image caption, "We are not afraid" is the headline emblazoned on the front of the Daily Record, quoting President Zelensky and carrying the image of Ukrainian troops in position in Kyiv on Friday. Some 18,000 machine guns have been handed to civilians volunteering to fight for the capital, the paper adds.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News reports that John Barrett, who was Lib Dem MP for Edinburgh West from 2001 until 2010, has offered accommodation to a family he knows in Ukraine.Image caption, The Dundee Evening Telegraph reports on a pensioner turning his life around with the help of "kind-hearted strangers" after his wife and son died.Image caption, The sacking of a popular swimming teacher who organised a demonstration about leisure centre cutbacks makes the front page of The Courier.Image caption, The death of a 27-year-old NHS worker just months before his wedding makes the front page of The Glasgow Times.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.