Your pictures of Scotland: 25 February - 4 March

Published

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 25 February and 4 March.

Image source, Tim French
Image caption,
Absolutely friesian: "Amazing shot in the morning frost," says Tim French at Muckhart.
Image source, Dave Stewart
Image caption,
Fine balancing act: "This nonplussed kestrel perched very close to a few paths and lots of people at Levenhall," says Dave Stewart.
Image source, Fiona Parkin
Image caption,
Very detached house: "It was a miserable, typical wet Scottish day but some snow was still visible on the mountains which allowed me to capture some lovely, almost eerie images," says Fiona Parkin at Glencoe.
Image source, Tom Kelly
Image caption,
Red alert: "It really did seem like a perfect Scottish woodland moment, at Tentsmuir as this wee red squirrel catches the early morning sunlight on its ear tufts and magnificent tail," says Tom Kelly.
Image source, David Watson
Image caption,
Frosty reception: The Kyle of Sutherland at Invershin on a bright and cold morning, from David Watson on his way to work.
Image source, Nick Card
Image caption,
A real head turner: "A short-eared owl hunting along the shore of Harray Loch, Orkney," says Nick Card. "Voles beware".
Image source, Shonagh Laing
Image caption,
Bonnie Scotland: "Taken from the top of the Quad lift at Nevis range," says Shonagh Laing. "Lovely day snowboarding in Scottish Highlands, overlooking Caol area of Fort William. This is what Scottish winter sports dreams are made of."
Image source, David Gray
Image caption,
A deer friend: "A lovely Roe Deer on the Green Road at Caddonfoot," says David Gray.
Image source, Angela Bathgate
Image caption,
Top dog: "My dog Dora completing her first munro at Ben Chonzie, with Michelle," says Angela Bathgate. "The snow made it a lot more fun!"
Image source, Michael O'Kane
Image caption,
Some alone time: "A solitary surfer on the beach at Aberdeen," says Michael O’Kane.
Image source, Sam Hayles
Image caption,
Take the high road: Glasgow Cathedral and Necropolis and surrounding features, courtesy of Sam Hayles.
Image source, Anne Wilson
Image caption,
A stack of beauty: The west coast mainland, Orkney, from Anne Wilson at Stack of Roo.
Image source, Ken Milne
Image caption,
A wee heads up: "Spotted lots of seals at Port Gordon", says Ken Milne.
Image source, Fee Proctor
Image caption,
Go with the flow: "Glen Rosa with snow-capped mountains, Isle of Arran," says Fee Proctor.
Image source, Kenneth Gilmour
Image caption,
Swan lake: "Feeding and returning to his patch," says Kenneth Gilmour of this atmospheric shot at at Auchlochan Garden Village, Lesmahagow.
Image source, Bob Smart
Image caption,
Island hopping: "I was out and about when I spotted a group of kiteboarders at Pettycur beach, they put on quite a show." says Bob Smart. "I liked this one with Inchkeith island as a backdrop."
Image source, Gerry Farrell
Image caption,
Special branch: "I photographed this squirrel relaxing at Baron’s Haugh Nature Reserve in Motherwell," says Gerry Farrell.
Image source, Valery Tough
Image caption,
Bloom with a view: "This early Spring visitor popped up in my second-floor window box," says Valery Tough. "Love the colours!"
Image source, Anne Allen
Image caption,
Eager beaver: "I was thrilled," says Anne Allen at her "favourite place in the world", Loch Tay. "He very obligingly stayed still, and just looked at me for ages."
Image source, Colin Murray
Image caption,
Perfect timing: "Took this photo of the Ross Fountain as we sat in Princes St Gardens enjoying some much appreciated winter sun," says Colin Murray in Edinburgh. "Caught it just as the sun went behind it. My wife said I should send it in".
Image source, Sorley Johnston
Image caption,
Platform views: "Spotted this neat bit of parking in the Cromarty Firth from the window of my flight home to Shetland after a weekend in Inverness," says Sorley Johnston.
Image source, Helen Watson
Image caption,
Winging it: "Taken at the harbour in Dunbar," says Helen Watson of her bird in flight shot.
Image source, Jim Hughes
Image caption,
In full zoom: "Some beautiful roses in a bunch of flowers my wife Heather received from friends," says .Jim Hughes. "Thought it be worth a macro shot."
Image source, Ian Barnes
Image caption,
It's neigh warm: Ian Barnes spotted a few horses soaking up what heat they could from the sun with the snow-topped Ochil Hills in the background.
Image source, Shona Irvine
Image caption,
Iced tea: "After recovering from Covid but still having to isolate I decided I couldn't take any more TV so built an igloo to eat in," says Shona Irvine in Aviemore. "Just about all melted now as the temperature shot up sadly".
Image source, Gladys Main
Image caption,
High tea: "My 71st top hat birthday cake on top of Carnferg looking towards the snow clad corries of Lochnagar," says Gladys Main.
Image source, Karen Smith
Image caption,
Lunch queue: "The best swan photo-bomb," says Karen Smith. "While my husband was feeding the cygnet and his dad, mum swan just had to get in to the photo. All that’s missing is a big thumbs-up".
Image source, Lyn Cooper
Image caption,
Bad hair drey: "A red squirrel enjoying playing in the snow at South Loch Ness," says Lyn Cooper.
Image source, Heather Mackenzie
Image caption,
Bottoms up: Heather Mackenzie spotted some feathered friends feeding at Applecross.
Image source, Catriona Oates
Image caption,
Shouldering on: "I took this picture walking back from the Scotland France rugby match," says Catriona Oates. "The result was terrible but the fun and atmosphere were most enjoyable. Edinburgh turned French that night and these are two happy Napoleons from Normandy who were pleased to let me take their picture."
Image source, Emily Dwan
Image caption,
Unflagging support: "Chloe, six, and Jacob, four. enjoying the rugby despite quarantine," says mum Emily Dwan in Clackmannanshire.
Image source, Ian Marland
Image caption,
Castles in the sky: Reflecting on this views of Kilchurn Castle, Loch Awe, was Ian Marland.
Image source, Andy Rooke
Image caption,
High achiever: "A picture of me on Ben Nevis summit after building a replica of The Snowman for a fundraising event #charliessnowman for Claire House Children’s Hospice, in memory of my son 17-month-old Charlie who I lost in February 2020," says Andy Rooke.
Image source, Mo Griffiths
Image caption,
Summit special: "Looking down to Glencoe village and Loch Leven from Mam na Gualainn," says Mo Griffiths.
Image source, Tunde Cockshott
Image caption,
Some light exercise: Troon beach, from Tunde Cockshott.
Image source, Ian Paterson
Image caption,
Abbey days: "The spectacular 'All About Us' sound and light show which is taking place each evening at Paisley Abbey from 1-6 March and is well worth a visit," says Ian Paterson.
Image source, Tom Beale
Image caption,
Out fox: "Bumped into this majestic beauty on a late night stroll," says Tom Beale in Edinburgh.
Image source, Roz Patterson
Image caption,
Spring is coming: "Took some photos of the sunset from above Kilcreggan in Argyll and Bute when a deer decided to skip past," says Roz Patterson of this uplifting photobomb.
Image source, Cath McPherson
Image caption,
"Greyfriars Bobby showing his support for the people of Ukraine," from Cath McPherson in Edinburgh.
Image source, Miriam McDonald
Image caption,
"Marischal College in Aberdeen lit up in the Ukrainian colours," says Miriam McDonald. "It was a reminder that although I was able to be out having fun with my friends, that not everyone is in that fortunate position."
Image source, Margaret Douglas
Image caption,
"The Kelpies, one of many landmarks lit up in blue and yellow, in solidarity with Ukraine," says Margaret Douglas.
Image source, David Wilkinson
Image caption,
"The Wallace Monument in Stirling was lit up in the colours of the Ukraine flag this week as a symbol of support from Scotland," says David Wilkinson.
Image source, Adam Mitchell
Image caption,
"Sunset at Milarrochy Bay, Loch Lomond", from Adam Mitchell. "The famous oak tree."

