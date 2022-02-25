Scotland's papers: War in Europe triggers 'toughest sanctions ever'Published4 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Scotland's front pages are dominated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and many feature powerful images of the devastation after an airstrike on a block of flats in the city of Kharkiv. The Scotsman reports that Prime Minister Boris Johnson branded Russian President Vladimir Putin a "bloodstained aggressor" as he announced the "largest and most severe" sanctions the country has ever faced.Image caption, The Times turns its masthead black as it declares "a dark day for Europe". The same woman, bloodied and bandaged, stares out from the page as the paper says Russian forces have laid siege to Ukraine's capital Kyiv after a lightning attack.Image caption, "War in Europe" is Metro's headline, as it says Mr Putin was dubbed a "21st Century Hitler" by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky.Image caption, The Press and Journal's lead image features helicopters hovering in the skies over Ukraine. The paper says the conflict will intensify the cost of living crisis and adds that North Sea firms will keep an eye on sanctions.Image caption, "Putin to seize capital in days" warns the Scottish Daily Mail's headline. The paper says Ukraine's president warned of a "new Iron Curtain" descending on Europe - a reference to the political boundary that divided the continent for more than four decades after World War Two.Image caption, The Herald reports the "toughest ever" sanctions imposed by the UK on Russia will target oligarchs and banks. The paper also highlights President Putin's warning that if any countries attempted to interfere with the conflict they would feel "consequences they have never seen".Image caption, A quote from Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives the Scottish Daily Express its headline, saying Mr Putin is trying to "redraw the map of Europe in blood".Image caption, "Ukraine's agony" is the i newspaper's headline, alongside a photo of a woman clasping her hands, as if in prayer. The paper says more than 50 people have been killed, hundreds are injured and hundreds of thousands are trying to flee on gridlocked roads.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph's headline warns of a "new cold war as Putin strikes", as Western powers condemned the "pariah" Russian president. The paper says Ukraine remained defiant despite Russian troops seizing control of a strategic military airfield just outside the capital.Image caption, The Daily Star front page crudely paints a Hitler moustache and slicked hair onto an image of the Russian president. "Who do you think you are kidding, Mr Putin?" the paper's headline asks.Image caption, The Daily Record features images of a casualty and a protestor on its front page. The paper says Scotland has united to condemn the war in Ukraine as Europe faces its biggest crisis since the Second World War.Image caption, The National turns its masthead yellow and reports politicians have put aside their differences to condemn the unprovoked invasion.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News leads with the story of a Scotsman who is preparing to leave Kyiv with his family. The paper's headline is: "The gunfire is getting closer".Image caption, The Courier leads with the sentencing of a stalker who taunted the daughter of David Haines, the Scottish aid worker who was murdered by ISIS in 2014.Image caption, The Glasgow Times leads with the arrest of a man in connection with the death of Emma Caldwell in 2005.Image caption, The Evening Express' main story is a "comms blackout" which has left thousands of people without a landline following recent storms.Image caption, And the Evening Telegraph leads with plans for a new 10,000 capacity events arena.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.