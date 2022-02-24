Overnight snow and ice warning across Scotland
- Published
A yellow weather warning for overnight snow and ice across most of mainland Scotland has been issued by the Met Office.
Forecasters said further wintry showers are expected, with snowfall on higher ground, leading to icy surfaces.
The warning is in place until 09:30 on Friday.
Drivers across Scotland already faced hazardous conditions when much of the country was blanketed by snow and ice.
Police Scotland said that conditions for travel on Friday may be "hazardous" and urged people to take "extra caution" as falling temperatures could bring widespread icy stretches, especially on untreated surfaces.
The Met Office said the unsettled weather will stay around over the next four or five days, although conditions are not expected to be as severe as during the past week.
Thursday's snow saw a total of 29 high schools, primaries and nurseries in the Highlands and 10 schools in Perth and Kinross close.
Several schools in South Lanarkshire also delayed opening.
On the roads, Traffic Scotland said snowy conditions affected much of the central belt, the A9 around Slochd and the A90 around Dundee.
A number of rail and ferry services were also impacted by heavy snow.
Meanwhile, a house in Ardroil, Uig on the Isle of Lewis, was struck by lightning and caught fire during the adverse weather.
The Met Office said there was a small chance that snow showers could be accompanied by frequent lightning, which could impact power supplies.
This could affect some places outside of the yellow warning area.
The latest bad weather follows a run of named storms affecting Scotland and the rest of the UK.
Millions of people in the south of England and Wales were told to stay at home as Storm Eunice was expected to be one of the worst storms in decades.
Three people were killed in London, Hampshire and Merseyside as fierce winds toppled trees and sent debris flying. Five others were killed in Europe.
It followed storms Malik and Corrie in January, which left 118,000 homes in Scotland and 80,000 in England without power.
And in November, whole communities were left without power for days during Storm Arwen while travellers from Elgin to Aberdeen were stuck on board a train for 17 hours.