Scottish council tax 2022-23: How much will your bill be?
- Published
Nearly two thirds of Scotland's 32 local authorities have now set their council tax rates for the coming year - with the rest due by the end of March.
The increases announced so far are between 1.9% and 4%, although Shetland Islands Council has decided to freeze its rate. A proposed 7.7% rise in Orkney was rejected in favour of a 3% increase.
It is the first time local authorities have been given complete freedom to set rates since the SNP came to power in 2007.
The government announced at the end of January it would be giving an additional £120m to local authorities in a bid to ward off big increases in council tax bills.
A £150 discount will also be applied to householders in Bands A to D properties to ease the impact of the cost-of-living crisis and rising energy bills.
The bill you receive from your council will also include a figure for your water and waste water services. That element is rising by 4.2% with Band D householders paying £478.44 in 2022-23.
Here is a list of what each council has announced so far, which will be updated as more tax rates are announced across the country.
Band D is highlighted as the average council tax bill for householders in Scotland. The Band D figures do not include water and sewerage charges, so the final household bill will be bigger.