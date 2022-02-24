BBC News

In pictures: Scotland snoozes under blanket of snow

After being blighted by heavy rain and wind during five significant storms in recent months, many parts of Scotland now look peaceful under a bright blanket of snow.

Many parts of the country, particularly north western and central areas, saw snow showers overnight and forecasters said conditions could continue until 20:00 on Thursday.

BBC Weather Watchers have been among those to share striking shots of the impact of wintry weather across the country.

Image source, BBC/Weather Watchers
Image caption,
Tracey Abson captured the snow mid-swirl in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire
Image source, BBC/Weather Watchers
Image caption,
Muddy Paws braved an early morning walk to capture the National Monument of Scotland in Edinburgh
Image source, BBC/Weather Watchers
Image caption,
Wee Sconie's garden furniture is perhaps not quite spring-ready in Balerno, Midlothian
Image source, Linda Kirkhope
Image caption,
Patterdale terrier Lottie thoroughly enjoyed playing camouflage in the snow in Dunblane
Image source, BBC/Weather Watchers
Image caption,
Another wintry walk in Dundee - captured by the appropriately named Wellies full of water
Image source, BBC/Weather Watchers
Image caption,
Vicky A spotted a tuft of snowdrops in Lasswade, Midlothian
Image source, BBC/Weather Watchers
Image caption,
A somewhat unsettling snowman in Motherwell, taken by Yvonne Abson
Image source, BBC/Weather Watchers
Image caption,
Lisa@Lethen found a clump of hair ice in Nairn in the Highlands
Image source, BBC/Weather Watchers
Image caption,
Pia in Perth captured tiny flakes of snow dotted in this red squirrel's tail
Image source, BBC/Weather Watchers
Image caption,
Woodside in Perth and Kinross captured by Weather Watcher Lara
Image source, BBC/Weather Watchers
Image caption,
Cambus Booler shot this snowy scene in Alloa, Clackmannanshire
Image caption,
Fraser Marriot spotted a robin enjoying the snow in Dunbar

