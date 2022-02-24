Scotland's papers: Salmond under fire and Kyiv's state of emergency

Scotland's papers: Salmond under fire and Kyiv's state of emergencyPublished7 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is "Putin the boot" into her predecessor Alex Salmond, saying she is "appalled" that he continues to host a talk show on Russian state broadcaster RT, reports the Daily Record. The UK government has asked broadcast watchdog Ofcom to review the channel's licence to air in the UK in light of the crisis in Ukraine.Image caption, The Metro leads with the same story, highlighting Ms Sturgeon's comments that the Ukraine crisis could be the "most critical moment for the world" since World War Two. Mr Salmond has always insisted he has total editorial control of the show.Image caption, The Daily Star of Scotland leads with the comments of UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, made to military personnel, that Mr Putin has gone "full tonto" - meaning he is mad to invade Ukraine with "no friends, no alliances". A former Scots Guard, Mr Wallace said his regiment had "kicked the backside of Tsar Nicholas in 1853" during the Crimean War, and "we can always do it again".Image caption, The headline on the Scottish Daily Express front page characterises the Russian president as "hell-bent" on an invasion, taking the phrase from UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. The paper said US intelligence suggested Mr Putin was primed to give the order to invade over the next 24 hours.Image caption, The i newspaper depicts a convoy of Russian military vehicles heading towards Ukraine's eastern border, reporting that its government has declared a state of emergency. The country suffered a massive cyber-attack on its government ministries and banks - which officials have warned could be a precursor to an all-out military assault.Image caption, The US has warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could trigger one of the world's largest refugee crises, reports The Times. The comments came from the US ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who also said an invasion could result in a famine effect as bread prices soar, the paper reports.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail says that spies in MI5 and MI6 have been told to "go woke", based on a leaked guide to diversity and inclusion. The paper says security services staff are being urged to consider their "white privilege" and to declare their pronouns, and reports criticism that they should be focusing on events in Ukraine instead.Image caption, Chancellor Rishi Sunak "vows to slash tax burden", says the Daily Telegraph, previewing a speech on Thursday in which he is expected to set out his economic vision. The paper says he will reject calls to cut taxes immediately, citing concerns over the cost of borrowing, but he will promise to do so in the years ahead.Image caption, The Herald leads with an Audit Scotland report on the state of the NHS, which says increasing the number of elective procedures would be "stretching and difficult to deliver". As it cast doubts over the health service's ability to cut waiting times, it says ambitious recovery targets could "undermine the desire to improve staff wellbeing", the paper reports.Image caption, The National leads with claims from Westminster leader Ian Blackford, who accused the prime minister of allowing a "sewer of dirty Russian money" to run in Britain because oligarchs donate to the Conservative party.Image caption, A man jailed for murdering 15-year-old Kriss Donald in Glasgow has promised to carry out charity work if he is released, according to the Scottish Sun. The paper publishes quotes from Imran Shahid saying he has worked with a psychologist and intends to do work for the community in the name of his victim.Image caption, A man has called for a review of NHS Tayside's breast oncology services after his wife died of cancer, reports The Courier.Image caption, The Press and Journal leads with an Aberdeenshire farmer who was scammed out of £10,000 after criminals told him his bank account had been "compromised".Image caption, The Glasgow Times leads with a man who said he had a heart attack at the age of 27 due to "poor diet" - and went on to lose four stone (25.4kg).Image caption, The Evening Telegraph leads with a man who has been banned from owning pets after he allowed his two dogs to become "emaciated".Image caption, And the Evening Express reports that two women in Aberdeen have admitted to assaulting another woman in a homeless shelter with her own trainers.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.