Covid in Scotland: All legal restrictions to end on 21 March
- Published
- comments
- Comments
Scotland's legal Covid-19 restrictions, including the wearing of face coverings, will end on 21 March.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said people would still be advised to wear masks in shops and on public transport.
But all legal restrictions on people and businesses will end as part of an effort to "return to a normal way of life".
Meanwhile, the country's vaccine passport scheme will end on 28 February.
