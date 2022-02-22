Scotland's papers: Covid testing funds demand and Ukraine on brink

Scotland's papers: Covid testing funds demand and Ukraine on brinkPublished12 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to end free universal Covid testing features on many of Scotland's front pages. The Scotsman says Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has demanded more funding from the UK government after the move, which will take effect from April, was branded "catastrophic".Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail leads with a call from businesses for First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to deliver a "bold" pandemic exit strategy when she updates Holyrood later. The paper says the call comes after Boris Johnson confirmed he will scrap all remaining Covid restrictions in England.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express also reports that the first minister has been urged by business leaders and opposition MSPS to "let common sense prevail" and drop Scotland's Covid restrictions. The paper says the appeals come as Ms Sturgeon is expected to announce virus restrictions, including quarantine, will remain in place for now.Image caption, The Herald reports that Ms Sturgeon is "under pressure" following Mr Johnson's announcement on Monday. The paper also features an exclusive which says the UK government is "squandering" taxpayers cash by propping up North Sea oil and gas firms. The Green Alliance think tank has produced a new report which outlines the damage of giving tax relief and subsidies to energy giants, and calls for them to be reassessed.Image caption, The i previews the first minister's Covid update and says she will confirm that people in Scotland will have to abide by virus self-isolation and testing rules despite the measures being scrapped in England. The paper reports that the Scottish government will have to use its own budget to cover the cost of free lateral flow tests from 1 April.Image caption, "Johnson turns his back on Scotland" is the headline in The National. The paper says the prime minister has been criticised by public health experts who have questioned the wisdom of ending Covid restrictions while case rates remain high.Image caption, The Metro says Nicola Sturgeon branded the prime minister's Covid plan "dangerous" as she prepares to outline her own blueprint for living with Covid. The paper also features tributes to entrepreneur and YouTube star Jamal Edwards, who has died aged 31. It describes him as "the powerhouse who changed the face of music".Image caption, Russian President Vladimir Putin's order for troops to move into eastern Ukraine makes the front page of the Daily Telegraph. Mr Putin warned of "bloodshed" as he claimed the forces are there to keep the peace. The paper says that by recognising separatist regions as independent states, he was "dashing months of Western diplomatic efforts aimed at averting an invasion".Image caption, "Putin sends tanks into Ukraine" is the Times' stark headline, with the paper calling it a "de facto military invasion of the eastern corner of Ukraine". The paper says UK sanctions will target individuals and companies with assets in Britain, but the full range of measures will not be deployed unless there is a "full invasion".Image caption, A woman has told how a takeaway delivery driver subjected her to a horrific sexual attack after conning her into believing he was her Uber driver, reports the Daily Record. Abdul Samad was found guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court of sexually assaulting the woman but failed to appear for the verdict or sentencing and a warrant has now been issued for his arrest.Image caption, The Press and Journal reports that a takeaway in Inverness is on the brink of losing its licence after environmental health branded it "a serious threat to public safety".Image caption, The Glasgow Times leads with coverage of a suspicious package alert which led to the evacuation of Glasgow City Chambers. Eyewitnesses told the paper a man walked into the landmark building and left a toolbox before walking out again.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News reports that strippers in the capital are urging the council not to ban lap dancing bars as it will force them to go underground. Among the options being considered is a limit on the number of venues or a zero cap, which would effectively force existing venues to close.Image caption, The Courier leads with a call for inspirational curling skip Eve Muirhead to be honoured after leading Team GB's women's team to the Olympic title.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph says a bus driver has put his 34-year career "in jeopardy" after being accused of knocking down a pensioner.Image caption, The Evening Express reports that plans to restore a famous Aberdeen nightspot to its former glory after a devastating fire have been given the green light.Image caption, And finally, the Daily Star covers the news that food writer Felicity Cloake has recommended eating marmalade on bacon sandwiches instead of HP sauce or ketchup. 