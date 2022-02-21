Martin Kok: Man on trial accused of murdering Dutch crime writer
A man has gone on trial accused of murdering a high profile crime writer in the Netherlands.
Christopher Hughes, 33, is accused of killing Martin Kok, 49, at the Boccaccio club, near Amsterdam, on 8 December 2016.
He is also accused of attempting to murder the Dutch blogger earlier that day and of three further charges between 2011 and 2020.
A jury at the High Court in Glasgow heard Mr Hughes denies all the charges.
Det Insp Michael Lochrie told the jury he was part of a team taking part in Operation Escalade, which focused on serious organised criminals in Scotland and the UK with links to Europe.
Prosecutor Liam Ewing asked Det Insp Lochrie what Mr Kok's occupation was before his death.
He replied: "A Dutch journalist and crime blogger."
The witness said he he published details about organised criminals and agreed it was "quite often sensationalist".
'Anger and rage'
Mr Ewing asked if the writer was "a man who attracted anger and rage from people involved in serious organised crime?"
Det Insp Lochrie told the court Mr Kok was and added he was a "well known" public figure in the Netherlands.
Mr Hughes is further accused of being involved in the importation and supply of cocaine between December 2011 and January 2020.
It is alleged that he was in possession of firearms and firearm accessories for the purpose of supplying them to others, and for using them to commit acts of violence.
Mr Hughes is also accused of engaging in various other activities associated with serious organised crime, including leasing property and buying vehicles under false names, storing and concealing money, and transporting money, drugs and firearms.
The trial, before Lady Scott, continues.