Scotland's Crofting Commission is dysfunctional and weak, say MSPs
- Published
Scotland's Crofting Commission is dysfunctional with "unacceptable weakness" in its leadership, a Holyrood committee has warned.
Auditor General Stephen Boyle severely criticised the commission in his examination of the regulator last year.
Holyrood's Public Audit Committee has now said it is extremely concerned by the "significant and persistent problems" within the organisation.
The commission is responsible for overseeing Scotland's 20,000 crofts.
In a report published on Monday, the committee concluded that neither the Crofting Commission or the Scottish government had acted on concerns raised in 2016.
It said there was now a critical breakdown in trust between the organisation's board and its chief executive Bill Barron.
The government gave evidence that it was "aware that there were some tensions between the board and the staff".
The committee found that, despite this, MSPs were not "sufficiently alive to the seriousness of the governance issues".
Problems include uncertainty about roles and relationships within the organisation.
Committee convener Richard Leonard said it was "incredibly disappointing" that the Scottish government and the commission had not taken the right action to avoid the problems highlighted six years ago.
He said: "The committee remains gravely concerned that these issues will continue to recur unless, this time, lessons are learned and learned fast.
"We welcome the fact that there is now an action plan in place to turn things around but what we are also demanding is a culture change.
"When the new board is elected next month, it must forge strong relationships with the Scottish government and steer clear of the day-to-day running of the commission - instead focusing on being transparent, open and accountable to the crofting communities they serve."
The commission's role is to regulate crofting and promote the interests of croft communities.
It is a non-departmental public body which operates independently of the government, but for which Scottish ministers are ultimately responsible.
'Positive change'
Following the Audit Scotland report, Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said the government was working with the commission and its board on problems highlighted in the report.
She added: "We will, of course, consider carefully and address any matters relating to Scottish government and its sponsorship of the Crofting Commission.
"The commission will publish an improvement plan shortly and we will continue to work closely with it on implementation of the plan and in delivering core activities."
In October, chief executive Bill Barron said the commission had worked "exceptionally hard to make tangible and positive changes".
He added: "We have developed an action plan and have, in just a few months, addressed over half of the points raised and have made good progress on others."